4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes New York City: Live Updates

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook New York City at 10:23 on Friday morning, surprising and confusing residents not used to seismic phenomena. Below is everything we know about the quake.
There was an aftershock, but it seems to have gone un-felt
A 2.0 magnitude aftershock was detected near Bedminster, New Jersey, at 12:20 p.m., according to the USGS. While some have reported it “rocked” Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club — there’s no evidence anybody even felt the second, much smaller tremor.
Still no reports of significant damage
New York City Emergency Management said it hadn’t received reports of any damage to infrastructure shortly after the tremor shook the five boroughs and surrounding area. City infrastructure and services continued to operate following the rare quake. New York City’s public schools had no reports of damage as of about 11 a..m, according to school system spokesperson Nathaniel Styer.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reopened the Holland Tunnel following a short delay at about 11:15 a.m.
In New Jersey, the state’s Board of Public Utilities said gas and electric infrastructure appeared to be undamaged. “No impacts or damage to utility infrastructure or the grid resulting from the earthquake have been reported at this time,” the board wrote on X just before noon.
Inspectors, architects and construction site managers who spoke with Gothamist on Friday morning said they had not received reports of damages or disruption.
What’s it’s like to get a vasectomy during an earthquake
Wired interviews Justin Allen, who had the misfortune of being in a very delicate situation during Friday morning’s tremor:
At what stage of the procedure did this happen?
We were probably almost at the midway point. Essentially, the procedure started around 10:10 [am ET] and it was 10:24 or 10:25 that the earthquake hit.
Could you, uh, paint the picture for me of what it was like on that table?
I’m laying there. He’s in the middle of whatever he needs to do down there and the whole building started shaking. I wasn’t sure what was happening. It definitely felt like an earthquake, but we don’t normally have those. I didn’t know if there was a train nearby or something that would cause the building to shake.
And then the doctor was like, “Oh my, God. That’s an earthquake.” I thought he was messing with me. I thought it was just him trying to be funny. But as this was happening, the desk staff outside the room started screaming about an earthquake and I was like “Oh, wow this is really happening.” And the doctor puts the tools down and asks, “How long does an earthquake normally last?” and the nurse said, “I think about a minute or two.” So we stopped and waited, and he resumed as soon as it was done.
So he stopped right as the shaking happened?
I think so. He was toward the end of whatever step he was doing right then and there. But he did set the tools down for a moment to recalibrate.
How the earthquake looked at the UN
Seems like the shaking lasted about 40 seconds:
Hochul: No major damage reported yet
In a briefing just before noon, Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters that the state hadn’t felt a quake of this magnitude since 2011 when the effects of a 5.8 earthquake that struck Virginia could be felt as far away as Buffalo. “This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast to occur in the last century,” she said.
The governor announced that structural and engineering teams are surveying bridges and roads as well as transmission lines and dams for any impact from the earthquake, but so far nothing has been reported. Hochul also advised residents to inspect their own properties for any damage and to stay alert in case of any aftershocks.
“If there is an after effect, please stay away from buildings, especially our high rises. If you hear a shifting or any noises, unusual noises, leave your home. Go outside. You’re safer there than in a building that could be crumbling around you,” she said.
Hochul noted that she was meeting with her senior team about the ongoing budget negotiations when the earthquake hit. “Getting a budget done that includes a once in a lifetime housing package may be the only seismic event we expected this week. So, this was rather unanticipated,” she said.
Seriously though, are the End Times nigh?
Our official Rapture correspondent, Sarah Jones, asks:
We had floods earlier this week. A solar eclipse is imminent, as is a plague of locusts. Eric Adams is the mayor. It’s all very troubling!
And so I return to the Scriptures for guidance, as if the earth shook the atheism right out of me. The Book of Revelation mentions earthquakes quite a lot. For example, in chapter eight: “And the angel took the censer, and filled it with fire of the altar, and cast it into the earth: and there were voices, and thunderings, and lightnings, and an earthquake.” And later, in chapter 16: “And there were voices, and thunders, and lightnings; and there was a great earthquake, such as was not since men were upon the earth, so mighty an earthquake, and so great.”
Landing at JFK shortly after the quake was a vibe
There was quite a scene as my plane touched down at JFK and every passenger’s phone sounds out loud with two separate emergency alerts at once. And it’s not even a Boeing plane!
Eric Adams drops some bad advice about standing in doorways
Here’s the outdated guidance the mayor tweeted out about aftershocks:
But the federal government specifically recommends NOT going near doorways:
If you are inside, stay and do not run outside and avoid doorways.
As a USGS scientist explained to the New York Times:
Experts used to advise people to stand under a doorway during an earthquake, but they don’t do that anymore, Dr. [Robert-Michael de Groot] said. “There was a time when the doorway was structurally more stable, stronger than the rest of other parts of the house,” he said. “That really isn’t the case anymore.”
What was up with that super-late emergency alert?
An emergency alert went out to phones in the NYC metro area, warning residents to remain indoors and to contact 911 if injured. However, the notification didn’t go out until around 11:02 a.m., a full 39 minutes after the quake was first felt. Ahead of the alert, a City Hall spokesman told social media for “awareness” that the city’s emergency management department would be sending the message. The administration has previously faced criticism for what was seen as a slow response to crises such as the flooding in the city in 2023. A second anticlimactic alert went out at around 11:46 a.m., warning residents that aftershocks “may be felt,” but that they can “continue usual activities.”
Airports, Amtrak slow things down in response
Arrivals into Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia airports were held because of the quake, the FAA said, according to the New York Times, with 45-minute delays expected. Amtrak is limiting speed until it can finish inspecting the tracks:
Will we feel aftershocks?
It’s not yet clear whether New York City might experience aftershocks, though local officials are warning about the possibility. According to the United States Geological Survey, aftershocks, or the smaller quakes that follow the main earthquake, tend to follow shallow quakes rather than deeper quakes that are more than 30 km deep.
Here’s how you should have reacted
When you feel a strong earthquake, the current advice is to drop down to the ground, cover your heads and neck with your arms, and to take cover under a sturdy object like a table or desk and hold on tightly.
An ultra-rare strong quake for Jersey
The damage — and what people saw, felt, and joked about
So far, damage appears to be minimal, with New Yorkers more frustrated with inconveniences caused by the unusual event:
So far, people seem focused on making jokes about the rare and (thankfully minor) seismic shock — and particularly jokes at the expense of the mayor:
How New York authorities responded
Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that the state will be “assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred.” Mayor Eric Adams was being briefed on the matter, according to his press office. He will hold a press conference at 12 p.m.
The earthquake’s magnitude and scale
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 50 miles west of New York City. It registered at a 4.8 on the Richter scale and was felt as far as Philadelphia and Boston. It appears to be the largest earthquake in the area since the 1800s.
