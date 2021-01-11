The Timeline for Trump’s Second Impeachment and Senate Trial

He couldn’t just leave quietly, could he? Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Amid calls for President Donald Trump’s resignation or removal via the 25th Amendment for his role in the Capitol riot, Democrats are moving ahead with their plan to impeach him for a second time. There probably isn’t enough time for the Senate to remove Trump from office before Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, but he could face a Senate trial after his term ends, and be barred from holding office again (though this raises constitutional questions). Here’s what we know about the potential schedule for Trump’s second impeachment.

Monday, January 11: House Introduces Articles of Impeachment

On January 11, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a single article of impeachment (based on a draft circulated among House Democrats last week) charging Trump with “incitement to insurrection” in his infamous January 6 speech to a Washington, D.C., rally that then turned into an attack on the Capitol.

The House is now expected to quickly pass a resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence and the Trump Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office or otherwise secure his resignation. They will be given a day to act, but in the meantime, the Judiciary Committee will prepare quick action on the article.

Wednesday, January 13: Impeachment by the House

The plan (assuming Trump is still in office) is for an impeachment vote by the full House on Wednesday, January 13.

Some Trump defenders may protest that the usual process of investigations and Judiciary Committee hearings is being skipped in this abbreviated timeline. The Democratic response is that in this case, Trump’s “high crimes and misdemeanors” involving incitement to insurrection were committed in public with the whole world watching both his speech and the subsequent insurrectionary attack on Congress.

As of Sunday, the original draft article of impeachment has secured a reported 210 cosponsors, all of them Democrats. Given the narrow Democratic margin in the new Congress (222 Democrats, just four more than a majority), Pelosi may need virtually every Democrat, and is likely working to secure a handful of Republicans, to impeach Trump in a quick vote, which of course will only be held if Pelosi is sure she has the votes for passage. Impeachment requires only a simple majority.

Tuesday, January 19: Transmittal of Article of Impeachment to the Senate

Normally, the process of transmitting articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate is reasonably simple, though it does require appointment by the Speaker of impeachment “managers” who will present the case for impeachment in the Senate before and during the subsequent impeachment trial. You can assume Pelosi will have already lined up managers by the time the House votes. It’s then up to Pelosi, however, to decide when to march the managers over to the Senate to “exhibit” the article and trigger a trial under the procedures set up in the upper chamber’s standing rules governing impeachment. After Trump’s first impeachment, Pelosi held back transmittal of the articles for nearly a month (from December 18, 2019 until January 15, 2020).

The beginning date of a Senate trial is not, however, strictly up to Pelosi. Mitch McConnell is taking the position that the Senate is only obligated to entertain an “exhibition” of an article of impeachment on January 19, when it is scheduled to reconvene. If the House managers show up the minute the Senate goes back into session, then an impeachment trial would begin at 1 p.m. the following day — which happens to be Inauguration Day.

There’s a decent chance Pelosi would hold back on transmittal of the article of impeachment until well after Inauguration Day to let Biden take office and begin securing confirmation of his Cabinet. Indeed, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn suggested over the weekend that Democrats might give Biden “100 days” to get his presidency under way before transmitting the article and forcing the Senate to hold the trial (the rules require the Senate to stay in session six days a week until the trial ends, basically forcing all other business to the sidelines).

Another timing factor affecting the date of transmittal is the Democratic takeover of the Senate, which will occur once Georgia’s January 5 runoff election is finally certified, sending Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to Washington and allowing new Vice-President Kamala Harris to break a tie and let her party organize the chamber. Georgia’s certification deadline is January 22, and since there is obviously no way a Senate trial will be concluded by then, it would make sense for Pelosi to wait until Chuck Schumer is in charge of the Senate before triggering a trial.

Hanging over all these scenarios is the unresolved constitutional question of whether it is possible to hold an impeachment trial for a president who is no longer in office. Presumably Democrats will maintain it is permissible in order to ensure that an impeached president does not run for office in the future (one of the impeachment sanctions specifically authorized by the Constitution). That subject could arise as a point of order during an impeachment trial, or in litigation that would surely wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court after the trial.

TBD: Senate Impeachment Trial

As noted above, the beginning of an impeachment trial is fairly certain and imminent once the House has transmitted an article of impeachment, and major elements of the trial are specified in the standing Senate rules. It’s unlikely any witnesses or significant fact-finding would be required, since, again, the stipulated “high crimes and misdemeanors” involve public acts over which there is no material disagreement as to their occurrence. Trump’s first trial nonetheless took 20 days given the requirements for arguments by the House managers and the president’s (or in this case former president’s) representatives, and two weeks is probably the absolute minimum time it would take in this second trial.

TBD: Senate Verdict

As you may remember from Trump’s first trial, a two-thirds vote is necessary to convict a president and remove him from office. That would mean 18 Republican senators would be needed to convict him (assuming all the Democrats voted “aye”). That seems highly unlikely, particularly since Republicans will argue that with Trump having already left office, there’s no point in “removing” him again, and voters should not be denied the option of reviving his career in the future. But Democrats, of course, would not mind saddling their opponents with a vote denying accountability a second time for this scofflaw president. And it’s likely more than one Republican senator (Mitt Romney was the sole “aye” vote for Trump’s conviction in February of 2020) will go along this time.