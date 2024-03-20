Trump’s Take on Kate Middleton Is Predictably Wacky

Kate Middleton would not pose for a photo with Trump during his state visit, but she’s back there somewhere. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump loves to insert himself into celebrity stories that have nothing to do with him, from the Oscars to Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl appearance to the Kristen Stewart–Robert Pattinson breakup. So it’s no surprise that he’s weighing in on the Kate Middleton drama, or that his take is entertainingly weird.

To be fair, Trump was asked to comment on the British royal family’s recent troubles by his pal Nigel Farage, the former leader of the far-right U.K. Independence Party, in an interview with GB News that aired Tuesday. Still, a typical politician would have feigned ignorance about the “Kate Middleton is missing” saga or said “I hope she’s doing well” and moved on. Instead, Trump shared an opinion you don’t hear much: All the cool kids are using Photoshop, so why shouldn’t Kate?

“Well, that shouldn’t be a big deal, because everybody doctors,” Trump said when asked about the princess’s edited Mother’s Day photo.

“You look at these movie actors and you see a movie actor and you meet them and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’” he continued. “And I looked at that, actually, and it was a very minor doctoring. I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that.”

‘That shouldn’t be a big deal. Everybody doctors.’



Donald Trump weighs in on the controversy surrounding Kensington Palace and Kate Middleton.



This is a classic Trump answer. He’s presenting himself as an insider willing to pull back the curtain a bit for us regular Joes. (He’s seen plenty of actors up close — and they’re not as hot as you’d think!) But at the same time, he doesn’t appear to fully understand the story.

Of course, the crucial context is that the photo in question wasn’t a magazine cover; it was a family photo ostensibly taken by Prince William, which was posted on the royals’ Instagram feed in a botched attempt to calm the frenzy over Kate’s health and whereabouts. And it wasn’t “very minor doctoring.” While opinions differ, outlets counted as many as 18 Photoshop errors. Multiple international photo agencies deemed the alterations so glaring that they refused to distribute the image.

Trump doesn’t really care about those details; he just wants to remind us that he’s met all the royals and they absolutely love him. Or, at least, the “good” ones love him.

When asked about King Charles, Trump dismissed his differences with the monarch — who’s been speaking out about the threat of climate change for decades — and claimed that he is also an “environmentalist.”

“We have different views, but we got along. I think he’s a really wonderful guy,” Trump said. “He was a little more into environmental restriction than I am. I’m an environmentalist, I feel, in a true sense. But I’m a different kind of environmentalist.”

‘I hope he’s going to be ok.’



Donald Trump says King Charles is a ‘wonderful guy’ and wishes him well in his battle against cancer.



Farage tried to get Trump to trash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — with whom he has a long-running feud — but he wasn’t that interested. When asked about the possibility that Harry could be deported from the United States for failing to disclose his past drug use, which he wrote about in his memoir, on his visa application, Trump gave a vague answer. He said Harry shouldn’t receive any “special privileges,” but “we’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

‘She was unbelievable.’



Donald Trump praises the late Queen and says ‘she never made a mistake’.



Trump mused, once again, that Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious split with the royal family in 2020 probably upset Queen Elizabeth. But it seemed he just wanted to talk about how the monarch loved him. He pointed out that the queen once held a dinner honoring him personally during his 2019 state visit to the U.K.

“I think there was great disrespect done to a person that I got to know very well and liked, the queen,” Trump said. “She was unbelievable. I got to know her very well. Remember I was supposed to be with her for 10 to 15 minutes and we ended up being like for two hours? And then we had dinner the night following that … honoring the country, but the president of the United States. I would think the country, but they were honoring me.”

'If he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.'



Donald Trump has told @Nigel_Farage that Prince Harry faces an uncertain future in America if he is elected as President.



While Queen Elizabeth met with 13 of the last 14 presidents, she only hosted three of them for an official state visit: George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump. So he does have reason to feel that his “special relationship” with Buckingham Palace was truly special. Though Trump doesn’t seem to realize the story he tells about how the queen pretended to love every one of the U.S. presidents undercuts his assertion that they were truly besties.