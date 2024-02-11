Trump Practically Begs Taylor Swift Not to Endorse Biden

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and like many Americans, Donald Trump is thinking about Taylor Swift. But he’s not worried about her Japan-to-Vegas flight plan, what kind of Swiftie-approved guacamole to serve at his Super Bowl party, or whether the pop star and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are Deep State operatives scheming to destroy America (as some of Trump’s allies purport to believe). He wants Taylor to remember the person who’s responsible for her wealth and fame: Donald Trump. And he wants her to stay away from his nemesis, Joe Biden.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump made it clear he felt the need to share in Taylor’s spotlight — and made his somewhat desperate case for why she couldn’t possibly endorse Biden for president (again):

I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!

So Donald Trump is undoubtedly obsessed with Taylor Swift too, albeit not for the same reasons as anyone else. While it’s not clear if or when Swift will endorse Biden a second time, it seems unlikely that Trump’s version of her success story is going to prevent that Trump-campaign doomsday scenario from happening.