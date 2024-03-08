Photo: @TrumpDailyPosts/X

Liveblogging is harder than it looks. And these days, even Twitter can’t broadcast live political events without embarrassing glitches. But maybe before heavily hyping his “play-by-play” response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Donald Trump should have made sure that Truth Social could handle the traffic — and that he actually had something interesting to say.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he’d provide live speech commentary on his troubled social-media site, which he called “THE REAL VOICE OF AMERICA!”

Tonight I’m going to be doing the role on The State of the Union that the Media should be doing, but won’t because they are corrupt and compromised. TUNE INTO TRUTH SOCIAL, THE REAL VOICE OF AMERICA!



Donald Trump Truth Social 04:04 PM EST 3/07/24

But just as Biden’s speech started, Truth Social came crashing down, as the Daily Beast noted:

Beginning shortly before 9 p.m. EST Thursday, outages numbered in the thousands, according to Downdetector. The outages peaked an hour later and then began to slowly resume back to normal, according to the monitor.

Those who were able to see Trump’s posts didn’t find anything new or interesting … until he responded to Biden’s repeated jabs with a montage featuring goofy Snapchat filters. Here’s what you missed last night if you weren’t following along on Truth Social (or the X account that mirrors his feed).

He repeated tired old attack lines.

NATO only became strong, because of ME, I got the NATO Nations to pay up. They were almost all delinquent. The United States was paying for them all!



Donald Trump Truth Social 3/07/24

Putin only invaded Ukraine, because he has no respect for Biden. Would have never happened under the Trump Administration, and for four years it didn’t happen!



Donald Trump Truth Social 3/07/24

Other Countries are laughing at our stupidity on “Climate.” The Green New Scam is destroying our Economy and our Country!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:18 PM EST 3/07/24

He defended the January 6 insurrectionists.

The so-called “Insurrectionists” that he talks about had no guns, they only had a Rigged Election. The only gun was that used on Ashli Babbitt, who sadly, is no longer with us!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:45 PM EST 3/07/24

He complained that Biden was late.

The President is very substantially late. Not a good start, but let's give him the benefit of the doubt. I'm sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car. They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don't want to be late to the State…

THEY ARE REALLY LATE, VERY DISRESPECTFUL TO OUR COUNTRY!

He made catty remarks about Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin.

Interesting that Romney and Manchin are sitting together, and nobody wants to talk to them. I think they’d make a great No Labels Team!



Donald Trump Truth Social 3/07/24

Joe Manchin had it made, was one of the most popular politicians in America, but then he, as he usually does, blew it. He approved the Inflation Reduction Act, and he was toast - Not recoverable!



Donald Trump Truth Social 3/07/24

Thankfully, we won’t have to be looking at RINO Mitt Romney much longer!



Donald Trump Truth Social 3/07/24

He made fun of Biden’s hair.

His hair is much better in the front than on the back!



Donald Trump Truth Social 3/07/24

He complained that Biden was coughing.

THE COUGHING, THE COUGHING - ALWAYS THE COUGHING!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:00 PM EST 3/07/24

See, as he’s getting ready to cough yet again into his right hand, the Fake News Media rushes him off the screen!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:14 PM EST 3/07/24

DON’T SHAKE PEOPLE’S HANDS GOING OUT – HE KEEPS COUGHING INTO HIS RIGHT HAND!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:14 PM EST 3/07/24

He complained that Biden looked angry.

He looks so angry when he’s talking, which is a trait of people who know they are “losing it.” The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:39 PM EST 3/07/24

He is so angry and crazy!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:46 PM EST 3/07/24

pic.twitter.com/7pIdGoDqlS

He shouted about Biden shouting.

THIS IS LIKE A SHOUTING MATCH, EVERY LINE IS BEING SHOUTED.



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:35 PM EST 3/07/24

He suggested Biden was on drugs.

THE DRUGS ARE WEARING OFF!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:59 PM EST 3/07/24

He played with Snapchat filters.

pic.twitter.com/b99GwsNaQu

Even TMZ called Trump’s response “sophomoric,” noting that the footage in this video was old: “Strangely enough, the 27-second clip DT uploaded to Truth Social used footage from Biden’s SOTU address last year … none from this year, which was weird.”

It seems Trump would now like to distance himself from this goofy video, which was also posted to his Instagram. The New York Times reported, “Mr. Trump had assistance with his social media Thursday night and did not make the posts himself, according to a person familiar with the matter.”