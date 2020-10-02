On Friday morning, news broke that President Trump had contracted the coronavirus. In a White House where mask-wearing is rare and the official position is to downplay the seriousness of an illness that has claimed more than 200,000 American lives, it was not hard to imagine the virus spreading easily. On Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he expected more positive tests to emerge. And, during a period that has included the official nomination of a new Supreme Court justice on Saturday — an event that may have helped spread the virus — the people who may have been exposed to a White House outbreak are not limited to those who actually work there.
Below, a running list of who in President Trump’s orbit has tested positive so far and who has not — with the caveat that a negative test does not indicate that anyone is out of the woods yet.
People Who Have Tested Positive
First Lady Melania Trump
The First Lady’s positive test was reported at the same time as the president’s. In a tweet, she said that she, like her husband, was suffering mild symptoms.
Senior presidential adviser Hope Hicks
Hicks’s positive test was initially reported on Thursday night, hours before the president’s. Hicks reportedly tested negative on Wednesday morning — the night after the presidential debate — and boarded Air Force One, where she was with the president and several senior staff members.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
The Republican National Committee chair, who was last with Trump on Friday, is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.
“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus,” the RNC said in a statement. “On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”
Senator Mike Lee
Lee was at the White House on Tuesday meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who announced a negative test result on Friday. Neither wore masks.
Lee was also hugging guests at an event in the Rose Garden for Barrett’s nomination announcement.
Notre Dame president John Jenkins
The college president, who was in attendance at Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination (she teaches at Notre Dame), announced a positive test on Friday morning. Jenkins, who published an op-ed in the New York Times last May arguing that reopening Notre Dame for in-person classes was “worth the risk,” has received criticism for failing to wear a mask or take other safety measures during his time at the White House.
An unnamed journalist and White House staffer
CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that the White House had disclosed to the press pool that a not-yet-identified journalist, along with an also-unidentified White House staffer, had received positive tests.
People Who Have Tested Negative
In the aftermath of President Trump’s positive result, many people close to him confirmed that they had tested negative in the last 24 hours. They include:
Mike Pence
Karen Pence
Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump
Barron Trump
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf
White House communications adviser Dan Scavino
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (The Washington Post reported on Friday that she had previously contracted the virus earlier this year, likely making her at least temporarily immune.)