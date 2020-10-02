President Trump and the First Lady are both reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday morning, news broke that President Trump had contracted the coronavirus. In a White House where mask-wearing is rare and the official position is to downplay the seriousness of an illness that has claimed more than 200,000 American lives, it was not hard to imagine the virus spreading easily. On Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he expected more positive tests to emerge. And, during a period that has included the official nomination of a new Supreme Court justice on Saturday — an event that may have helped spread the virus — the people who may have been exposed to a White House outbreak are not limited to those who actually work there.

Some of the people Trump was in contact with this week. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/KTcBpull3h — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

Below, a running list of who in President Trump’s orbit has tested positive so far and who has not — with the caveat that a negative test does not indicate that anyone is out of the woods yet.

People Who Have Tested Positive

First Lady Melania Trump

The First Lady’s positive test was reported at the same time as the president’s. In a tweet, she said that she, like her husband, was suffering mild symptoms.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Senior presidential adviser Hope Hicks

Hicks’s positive test was initially reported on Thursday night, hours before the president’s. Hicks reportedly tested negative on Wednesday morning — the night after the presidential debate — and boarded Air Force One, where she was with the president and several senior staff members.

.@cbsnews has learned Hope Hicks tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, so she boarded AF1. She developed symptoms during the day and received a second test, which came back positive. The White House knew about this Wed evening but Trump still had a fundraiser Thursday. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 2, 2020

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

The Republican National Committee chair, who was last with Trump on Friday, is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus,” the RNC said in a statement. “On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

Senator Mike Lee

Lee was at the White House on Tuesday meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who announced a negative test result on Friday. Neither wore masks.

I was remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett. My meeting with her was fantastic. She is a judge, a legal scholar, and a lawyer with outstanding credentials. We had a great conversation and I am very much looking forward to speaking with her more during her confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/rfGt717PlW — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 29, 2020

Lee was also hugging guests at an event in the Rose Garden for Barrett’s nomination announcement.

Video of the ACB announcement event on Saturday at the WH featuring Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who has now tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/aCqP2JCH73 via @bubbaprog — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 2, 2020

Notre Dame president John Jenkins

The college president, who was in attendance at Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination (she teaches at Notre Dame), announced a positive test on Friday morning. Jenkins, who published an op-ed in the New York Times last May arguing that reopening Notre Dame for in-person classes was “worth the risk,” has received criticism for failing to wear a mask or take other safety measures during his time at the White House.

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19.



This was just sent out to the campus.



Unclear if he had it during the WH event. pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

An unnamed journalist and White House staffer

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that the White House had disclosed to the press pool that a not-yet-identified journalist, along with an also-unidentified White House staffer, had received positive tests.

News: I have obtained a memo from the @WHCA board to WH reporters with word of "two additional cases of COVID-19 at the White House." A journalist received a preliminary positive result. And a WH staffer who sits in the "lower press" area received a confirmed positive result. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2020

People Who Have Tested Negative

In the aftermath of President Trump’s positive result, many people close to him confirmed that they had tested negative in the last 24 hours. They include:

Mike Pence

Karen Pence

Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump

Barron Trump

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf

White House communications adviser Dan Scavino

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (The Washington Post reported on Friday that she had previously contracted the virus earlier this year, likely making her at least temporarily immune.)