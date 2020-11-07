2020 elections

Watch: New York City Erupts in Celebration After Race Is Called for Biden

Photo: Krisanne Johnson

For four long days, New York City has been waiting for confirmation that its least favorite son, Donald Trump, will be a one-term president. When the 2020 presidential race was finally called for Joe Biden midday on an unseasonably warm Saturday, the city erupted in celebration, with people honking car horns, banging pots and pans out of apartment windows, and flooding into the streets to celebrate the moment with fellow New Yorkers. Here’s how the city is marking the moment.

From the Skyline to the Subway

Brooklyn

A man celebrates in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Manhattan

Women celebrate in Alphabet City. Photo: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Times Square

People celebrate at Times Square. Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images
People celebrate at Times Square. Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
People celebrate in Times Square. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Times Square. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Holland Tunnel

Trump Tower

