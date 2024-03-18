What Elon Musk Told Don Lemon About Ketamine, Racism, and Trump

Musk said he uses ketamine to treat a “negative chemical state in my brain”— and that taking it was good for investors.

When asked about his reported drug use, Musk insisted he didn’t abuse any drugs, but did use ketamine, prescribed by “an actual, real doctor,” to treat “chemical tides” in his brain that resemble something like depression:

There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind.

Musk said he used “a small amount” of ketamine “once every other week or something like that.” He also said he doesn’t abuse ketamine, because that would limit his productivity:

If you use too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done. I have a lot of work, I’m typically putting in 16-hour days … so I don’t really have a situation where I can be not mentally acute for an extended period of time.

Lemon asked Musk about investors’ concerns about him using the drug, including the possibility he could lose his U.S. government security clearance. Musk responded that if anything, his ketamine use was good for business:

From a standpoint of Wall Street, what matters is execution. Are you building value for investors? Tesla is worth about as much as the rest of the car industry combined … so from an investor standpoint, if there is something I’m taking, I should keep taking it.

Must said that he believed his depression was “just genetic, basically” and that when it affects him, it feels “like a brain storm.” He also said that the reason he posted about ketamine on X was “because I thought maybe this is something that could help other people.”