What to Know About the Newest COVID Booster Shots

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s that time of year again. As soon as this week, the U.S. is poised to roll out newly reformulated bivalent COVID booster shots, just as it did last fall. Several things have changed in the past year, including the official end of the country’s pandemic emergency and some expected evolution of the coronavirus itself. And though the numbers of COVID hospitalizations and deaths remain near historic lows in the U.S, we are currently in the midst of a mini-COVID wave, and as always, the coronavirus will likely be able to spread more easily as Americans spend more time indoors in the cooler coming months. Below is an overview of the latest information regarding the updated 2023 booster shots, including when they’ll be available and who should get them.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have all made updated bivalent booster shots which have been reformulated to target the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, which was the predominant new strain when the reformulation decisions were made by U.S. public health officials earlier this year. Last fall, the U.S. rolled out, for the first time, bivalent COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna which targeted both the original Wuhan strain of the coronavirus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron lineages which had become dominant in 2022. This year’s updated boosters also target the newer XBB.1.5 Omicron lineage.

XBB.1.5 is no longer the dominant COVID variant in the U.S., but the ones that have since taken over — including the still rising EG.5 subvariant — are in the same family tree and the updated boosters are expected to offer increased protection against them as well.

The updated shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax first need sign-off from the FDA and CDC, which will most likely happen soon. The FDA may approve the new boosters as soon as this week, and a CDC advisory panel will meet on Tuesday, September 12, to determine what the agency’s recommendations should be regarding the shots. That all means the rollout of the new boosters may begin by next week.

It seems likely that the reformulated shots will eventually be authorized for everyone who can receive the current COVID boosters, though perhaps not all age groups for the initial rollout. The final recommendations on who should get the reformulated shots and when will come from the CDC, but it’s reasonable to assume that, at the very least, the updated boosters will be strongly recommended for those most vulnerable to severe outcomes from a COVID-19 infection, including seniors, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women. The FDA may also again allow a second dose of the new boosters to vulnerable groups several months after the first — i.e. a bi-annual COVID shot for those people instead of just an annual one.

BA.2.86 is a recently detected COVID variant which quickly drew attention from infectious disease experts due to its unusually high number of mutations compared with other strains, and the possibility that those mutations would give it a significant new advantage when it comes to evading prior immunity. Since then, further research on BA.2.86 suggests its mutations have not conferred that advantage, and that it’s unlikely the variant will drive a surge of cases as some had worried. In addition, Moderna and Pfizer have both announced that according to their initial research, their 2023 reformulated boosters both generate a strong immune response against BA.2.86.

Yes. And that will surely be recommended by U.S. public health officials, just as it was last year.

This post will be updated throughout as new information becomes available.