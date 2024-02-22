What We Know About the AT&T Outage

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, AT&T and other wireless carriers were experiencing nationwide outages of their cellular services. Customers from New York City to Atlanta have been reporting issues with making calls, sending text messages, or even contacting emergency services. Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Reports of outages began early Thursday morning. According to DownDetector, which tracks service outages, AT&T users began reporting a loss of service around 5 a.m., with those numbers peaking at more than 73,000 reports by 9 a.m. The self-reports were coming from several major cities including Houston, Chicago, Dallas, and New York City.

Customers with other cellular carriers were also reporting outages, though not to the extent of AT&T. There were more than 4,000 reports of service issues for Verizon and close to 2,000 reports for T-Mobile by 9 a.m.

The Federal Communications Commission said in a statement that the agency is aware of the outages and that its Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is “actively investigating.”

What’s causing the outage?

So far, it’s not clear what’s behind the loss in service. In a statement to Intelligencer, AT&T did not give a reason for the outage but said the company was working to restore service to customers.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” the statement read.

Around 11 a.m., AT&T issued a new statement saying that 75 percent of the network has been restored.

In an emailed statement, a Verizon spokesperson said the company’s network is “operating normally.”

“Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” they wrote.

Some on social media have sought to tie the outage to a pair of solar flares that occurred last Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. However, experts suggest that the similar timing between the two events are likely a coincidence.

Some people are attributing cell network outages (AT&T, Verizon) in the U.S to last night’s X-class #SolarFlare. However, flares only cause radio degradation on the *dayside* of the Earth. As you can see below, the U.S was not affected by the event. So it’s just a coincidence! https://t.co/8EQxLV2qVJ pic.twitter.com/A5kImCmStC — Dr. Ryan French (@RyanJFrench) February 22, 2024

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle took to social media to weigh in on the outage.

Today’s cell service outage is another reminder of why we need #netneutrality. The FCC rulemaking would strengthen its authority to require Internet Service Providers to report and fix network outages. It’s exactly what we need on mornings like this one. https://t.co/bxHv0hR9YN — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 22, 2024

I don’t know the cause of the AT&T outage



But I do know it will be 100 times worse when #China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a #Taiwan invasion



And it won’t be just cell service they hit, it will be your power, your water and your bank — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 22, 2024

What are the effects?

There have been reports of customers having difficulties calling 911 across the country.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on X that it was “actively engaged and monitoring” the issue and urged residents with AT&T cell service to use a landline or the phone of a friend or relative if they need to dial 911.

We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911).



We are actively engaged and monitoring this.



The San Francisco 911 center is still operational.



If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911,… pic.twitter.com/TUIEBkqmkI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2024

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina also said on social media that some customers were “briefly” unable to contact emergency services. “There are no disruptions to our call center’s ability to receive 9-1-1 calls. Service should be returning shortly,” the post read.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, the public-transit agency that covers Philadelphia and its outlying suburbs, said on X that issues with AT&T communications may result in inaccurate travel updates.

“Due to AT&T communication outages, some trains may reflect a delay, however all trains are operating on or close to schedule,” the post read.