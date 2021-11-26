What We Do and Don’t Know About the Omicron (B.1.1.529) Variant

Departures screen displays a cancelled flight to Johannesburg and a message to contact the airline for a scheduled flight to Capetown, at London’s Heathrow Airport. The U.K. announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries effective at noon on Friday. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

A worrisome new COVID variant that was recently identified in southern Africa was officially designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday. The WHO has also given the variant, originally called B.1.1.529, a new name: Omicron, based on the Greek alphabet. Cases of the variant have also been detected in several countries and it appears to be driving a surge of infections on South Africa. Numerous countries have already begun restricting travel from South Africa and other nations in southern Africa in an attempt to slow the variant’s spread. Scientists in South Africa and elsewhere are working as fast as they can to determine how Omicron may or may not be more dangerous compared with other known variants like Delta — including whether or not Omicron, which has a high number of mutations, is more easily transmissible, better able to evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity, or might lead to more severe illness. In the meantime, below is what we do and don’t know about the new variant.

The latest developments

In the space a few days, the Omicron variant has quickly generated a significant amount of alarm, both from public health officials and scientists, as well as via frightening headlines in media coverage.

The U.S. and a growing list of countries have banned or restricted travel from southern Africa

On Friday, the U.S. joined a number of other countries in imposing restrictions on travel from countries in southern Africa. Starting Monday, the U.S. will reportedly prohibit travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. U.S. citizens and residents will be exempt from the ban, but will need to show proof of a negative COVID test to enter the country.

On Thursday, the U.K. announced that it was temporarily banning flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The U.K. said that when travel resumed, U.K. citizens would be able to return but would face a quarantine.

The EU has also asked its member states to halt air travel from southern Africa until more research can be done about the new variant. Multiple nations in Europe have temporarily banned or restricted travel from South Africa and from other countries in the region, with many requiring that returning citizens and residents quarantine upon arrival.

On Friday, Israel banned travel from most African nations, except those in North Africa. Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan have also imposed a range of restrictions and quarantine requirements for travelers from the region.

WHO has named the variant and designated it “of concern”

Experts at the World Health Organization met Friday to review the data about the new B.1.1.529 variant and designated it a “variant of concern” and named it Omicron.

Cases of Omicron have been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Belgium, and Hong Kong

Several dozen cases of the Omicron variant have been sequenced in South Africa and Botswana. A handful of cases have been detected in Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel — but were all among travelers. It is likely that the Omicron variant has already spread undetected elsewhere, as previous COVID variants have by the time they first appeared on scientists’ radar.

News of the variant dragged down global markets on Friday

Investors’ concerns about the variant prompted a sell-off in global markets on Friday. The Dow fell 800 points at opening in the U.S., while markets in Europe, Japan, and Hong Kong all dropped by a few percentage points, as well.

How is Omicron different from other variants, and why is it causing concern?

First off, more research is needed about the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant before the real-world functional differences between it and other variants are clear.

As of now, the most concerning difference between B.1.1.529 and other known variants is that it has a “very unusual constellation of mutations,” according to Tulio de Oliveira, the director South Africa’s Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation. Those roughly 50 mutations include over 30 on the virus’ spike protein, including 10 mutations on a key protein (the ACE2 receptor) which helps the virus infect humans — whereas the Delta variant has two mutations on the ACE2 receptor, and the Beta variant has three. The high number of mutations, relative to other variants, does not necessarily mean Omicron is more transmissible or better able to evade immune responses (like the protection induced by vaccines) than other variants; Omicron’s mutations — which include ones scientists haven’t seen before, as well as ones which they have — suggest it might be.

Again: more research is needed, and many scientists are cautioning against dire assumptions while that research is underway.

Will COVID vaccines still be effective against Omicron?

Coronavirus vaccines, particularly the ones available in the U.S. like Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines, have all remained effective against all other known variants thus far in the pandemic. The vaccines have been slightly less effective against some variants as opposed to others. It is possible the vaccines will be some degree less effective against the Omicron variant, as well, but more research needs to be conducted to confirm that.

There have been some reported Omicron breakthrough infections among vaccinated people in southern Africa, but scientists don’t yet know if the B.1.1.529 breakthrough infections are more or less common than breakthrough infections from other variants.

Is Omicron worse than Delta?

That’s not yet clear, nor how, if so. Omicron does appear to be driving rapid spread in a country (South Africa) where Delta has been dominant, though a number of factors could have contributed to that spread.

This post has been updated.