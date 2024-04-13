What Will Iran’s Attack on Israel Mean? Live Updates

Overnight Saturday, Iran conducted an unprecedented direct attack on Israel, launching hundreds of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles on Israeli targets. Israel says it and its allies, including the U.S., almost entirely intercepted the air assault, and that the strikes caused only minor damage to one Israeli military base. So far, there’s only been one reported injury, a ten-year-old child who was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by shrapnel from one of the interceptions.
The attack was in retaliation for Israel’s April 1 airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria, which killed two Iranian generals and five other military officers. Iran’s government has signaled that it now views the matter “concluded,” but it’s not yet clear if or how Israel will respond, or how involved the U.S. might be in that response. (The White House has reiterated that U.S. support for Israel remains “ironclad.”) There’s no question that the dramatic escalation in violence between the two countries risks triggering a wider and potentially destabilizing regional war, far beyond the ramifications of what’s already happening in Gaza. Below is a running look at how various analysts, experts, and other commentators are responding to the news and what they’re saying about what might or should happen next.
The attack was also a data point
Bloomberg reports that Iran’s large scale attack may have yielded valuable data on Israel’s air defenses:
Iran will likely carefully monitor the Israeli and US response to see how its technology competes with Western air systems and tactics, according to a former US intelligence official, who asked not to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue. Iran could use those insights for future attacks, as well as share it with proxies to improve their effectiveness with Iranian weapons.
According to the Institute for the Study of War’s analysis, the attack “shows that Iran is learning from the Russians and the Houthis to develop increasingly dangerous and effective strike packages against Israel and the U.S.”:
The combination of Iranian drones and both cruise and ballistic missiles against Israel is meant to confuse and overwhelm Israeli air defenses. Launches of concurrent attacks by Iranian-backed actors in Lebanon and Yemen are part of this effort.
This Iranian approach mirrors Russia’s experimentation with combinations of ballistic and cruise missiles alongside Iranian drones to launch increasingly effective strike packages able to penetrate US and European anti-missile and air defense systems.
Iran has also learned from Houthi attacks targeting international shipping around Yemen. The Houthis have used combinations of Iranian drones and missiles against US air and missile defense systems, allowing Iran and the Houthis to test and improve their strike packages.
The continued use of Iranian-designed drones by multiple enemies of the US and the deepening ties between the actors using them will help Tehran, Russia, North Korea, and China to refine their use of these systems against the United States and its allies and partners. The US and its allies and partners face an increasingly interconnected group of adversaries helping one another and learning from one another.
Can Israel risk going to war with Iran?
At TPM, Josh Marshall notes that Israel’s military is not really built to fight such a conflict:
The U.S. will of course be applying a huge amount of pressure on Israel to deescalate the situation. But there are other considerations for Israel. Deterrence is critical for Israel. So just on the level of basic IDF doctrine it’s very difficult for Israel not to respond to this. But there are other considerations that don’t get enough attention. The IDF is a military designed for short wars in which it moves rapidly to move the conflict off its territory. The country has no strategic depth (no territory to fall back on) and it has a mass reserve mobilization military. So moving immediately on to the offensive to win decisive battles off its own territory is critical.
But the IDF has already been fighting for seven months. It’s lost a lot of readiness through that. Part of the short war thing is that it relies on mass mobilization which it can’t do for that long. So Israel has its own very big risks letting this evolve into a broader regional conflict. Meanwhile Hezbollah over the Lebanese border has basically kept its powerful offensive capacity in reserve.
Israel is taking advantage of U.S. support
Via the Atlantic Council, Daniel E. Mouton points out that this whole mess was made possible by the temporary surge of U.S. troops to the region after the October 7 Hamas attack — noting that Israel views those forces as an insurance policy:
Regardless of the relative success of the Iranian attack, there are no guarantees that there won’t be another escalatory cycle. Senior officials at the Pentagon have repeatedly made it clear that they want to pull US forces from the Middle East and recommit them to the Indo-Pacific and Europe theaters. Israel knows of this dynamic. Israel feels it must act while it enjoys a strong US force presence. Thus, today’s attack will not be the end.
Other than the continued threat of Iran, the second biggest unresolved issue is lack of transparency. Israeli leaders did not notify the United States of their early April strike on the Iranian diplomatic facility. US forces are deployed to the region as an insurance policy for Israel while it conducts its campaign in Gaza. There is a real need for Israel to share its plans while US leaders must also acknowledge the need to have a serious conversation about maintaining a sufficient presence in the region to aid in the deterrence of Iran.
The collective air defense against the attack could be an opportunity for greater regional unity
Haaretz reporter and Netanyahu biographer Anshel Pfeffer made this point in an X thread:
We may not know for a while the full details of the Arab cooperation tonight in the interception of the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, but it was significant without a doubt, including the use of Jordan’s airspace. It certainly helped to save many Israeli lives.
The cooperation between Israel and Arab nations in intercepting the Iranian drones and missiles could be an opportunity for a new regional framework which would help achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, but sadly Netanyahu’s far-right government will squander this opportunity.
‘Zero adults in the room’
That was the response on X from Jasmine M. El-Gamal, a former Middle East adviser to the Pentagon during the Obama administration, as the attack was still underway:
Netanyahu acted incredibly recklessly [on April 1] and Iran took the bait. Zero adults in the room and the entire region now at risk.
There are no guarantees in these kinds of scenarios. The Iranians may full well have launched their attack believing Israel, U.S. & allies will intercept 100%. But all it takes is one slip up, one casualty, for all bets to be off.
The danger of this moment can’t be overstated.
Did Israel and the U.S. underestimate Iran’s will to respond?
Abdolrasool Divsallar, a Middle East scholar and Senior Researcher at the U.N. Institute for Disarmament Research, called the attack the result of a “collective failure”:
Tonight marks the collective failure of Israeli and US understanding of Iran’s strategic thinking. An overconfidence about knowing Iran and that Iran won’t respond directly led to a strategic mistake of atracking Iranian consulate and escalations of tonight.
He later added that:
The only remaining way now to de-escalate and prevent a full-scale war in the Middle East is to convince Israel to reframe from response and avoid hitting back Iran. US, UK, and EU could have a major role in conflict management NOW, instead of side taking.
Iran hawks are calling for major strikes on Iran
A representative sample:
Republicans, meanwhile, quickly targeted President Biden
Donald Trump claimed that such an attack would have never happened if he were president, even though the last major attack Iran launched happened when he was president. While Iran’s drones and missiles were still on the way to Israel, Republican lawmakers offered a chorus of criticism toward Biden:
What did Iran say about the possibility of further strikes?
Iran’s mission to the United Nations released a statement while the attack was underway that essentially said that this was the one retaliation for the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, but any further attacks on Iran would prompt a “considerably more severe” response.
The message was similar to the one Iran sent in 2020 after it conducted a ballistic missile strike on an Iraqi base housing U.S. troops in retaliation over the Trump administration’s assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Quds Force.