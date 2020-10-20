What We Know About the Final Trump-Biden Debate: Time & How to Watch

Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this month, it seemed there was a good chance that the first presidential debate of 2020 would also be the last. The initial matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was widely panned as a shouty debacle, then three days later we learned the president had tested positive for COVID-19. Though Trump recovered relatively quickly, he then refused to participate in a second debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would go virtual to avoid the possibility of another Trump superspreader event. After more accusations of unfairness, Trump and Biden wound up doing dueling town halls. The next morning, headlines focused on Trump’s failure to disavow the QAnon conspiracy, while the best Biden attack one Trump campaign staffer could muster was comparing the former VP to Mister Rogers.

Now Biden and Trump are set to meet one last time, though Americans are already voting in droves. Here’s a guide to how to watch the final presidential debate, plus the latest batch of controversies.

When and where the debate is being held

The third debate will take place on Thursday, October 22, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live on all major broadcast networks and cable news channels. C-SPAN will stream the debate on YouTube here.

Who’s moderating the debate

The debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. Although Trump has praised Welker in the past and agreed to have her as a moderator, he and his allies have been hurling unfounded accusations at her in recent days. Trump tweeted this on Saturday and bashed her at a Janesville, Wisconsin, rally later in the day, calling her “extraordinarily unfair.”

She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

Fox News then picked up on a New York Post report alleging that Welker has “deep Democrat ties.” Some Trump allies also complained about a photo of Welker with President Obama during a White House Christmas party in 2012, though other journalists argued that this is hardly evidence of bias.

Brian Kilmeade is mad that NBC's Kristen Welker is going to moderate Thursday's debate, because her parents donated to Democrats and "she was a registered Democrat before," even though Kilmeade's colleague/first debate moderator Chris Wallace is currently a registered Democrat. pic.twitter.com/L59N2jZ7rl — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 19, 2020

What topics will be discussed

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the six topics on Friday: “Fighting COVID-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security,” and “Leadership.”

Even this sparked complaints from the Trump campaign, which said there should be more discussion of foreign policy. Per The Hill:

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien penned a letter to the commission Monday raising objections with the topics announced by moderator and NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker last week, saying the commission should observe “long-standing custom” by making foreign policy the central focus of Thursday’s debate. Stepien also claimed the campaigns had agreed to the third debate being focused on foreign policy.

“As is the long-standing custom, and as has been promised by the Commission on Presidential Debates, we had expected that foreign policy would be the central focus of the October 22 debate. We urge you to recalibrate the topics and return to subjects which had already been confirmed,” Stepien wrote.

Stepien accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of being “desperate to avoid conversations about his own foreign policy record” and said the commission was trying to alter the course of the final debate in order to “insulate Biden from his own history” …

Biden’s campaign, however, says that there was a prior agreement that the moderator would select the topics and that the Trump campaign is lying so that Trump could sidestep questions about his administration’s “disastrous” response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New rules

The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the candidates’ mics will be cut, after Trump shouted over Biden and moderator Chris Wallace repeatedly during the first debate. New York’s Matt Stieb explains: