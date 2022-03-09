How to Order More Free Home COVID Tests From the Government

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Americans who want to get free COVID tests mailed to them by the federal government are once again able to request them, beginning September 25, after the White House restarted the program

When the demand for home COVID tests shot up during the Omicron surge, the federal government responded to criticism that it had not adequately prepared for the moment by making hundreds of millions of tests available to U.S. residents for free. Three additional rounds of free tests were later offered before the program was discontinued in May.

On September 20, the Biden Administration announced that it was resurrecting the test-giveaway program, as well as providing $600 million in funding to a dozen manufacturers to maintain the supply of tests available nationwide, in anticipation of the traditional fall and winter surge in COVID cases.

Where can you order free COVID tests from the government?

You can order free COVID tests online at covidtests.gov. Just enter your first name, last name, and shipping address, then click “Check Out Now.” You do not need to enter any payment information, proof of identity, or health-insurance information. There’s an option to enter your email address if you want shipping updates. For this latest round of free tests, they’ll begin shipping on October 2. In the past, tests have typically shipped within 7-12 days of ordering. They will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Tests can also be ordered via phone at 1-800-232-0233. The line is open 8 a.m. to midnight ET, seven days a week. It offers help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages.

People with disabilities can call the Disability Information and Access Line at 1-888-677-1199 for help placing their orders.

Who is eligible to order free tests?

The tests are available for every residential address in the United States. You do not need to submit proof of citizenship or disclose your immigration status. Ordering free COVID tests does not make you a public charge and will not affect green-card applications, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

How many tests can you order?

Each U.S. household can place an order for a total of four individual tests. You do not get to choose which brand of rapid antigen test you receive.

If you have issues with your order or any other questions about shipping or eligibility, you can contact the USPS Help Desk at 1-800-275-8777.

What is the deadline for requesting more tests?

The Department of Health and Human Services says that the free tests will be available at least through the holidays, and longer if necessary.

Do the free tests still detect the newest COVID variants?

Yes, they should.

Where else can you get free COVID tests?

In addition to the four free home COVID tests which will once again be provided by the federal government, free COVID testing continues to be available through the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing program. A list of locations participating in that program can be found here.

This post has been updated throughout.