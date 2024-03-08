Who Actually Likes Hochul’s National Guard–in-Subways Plan?

Photo: Andres Kudacki/Andres Kudacki

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a five-point plan to target transit crime in the wake of several recent violent incidents throughout the city’s subway system. As part of that agenda, the governor called for cameras in conductor cabs and raised the idea of a three-year subway and bus ban on passengers convicted of violent crime. Hochul also allocated $20 million in state funds toward boosting a pilot program intended to provide housing assistance and mental-health support to those in crisis on the subway.

But it was her decision to direct 1,000 members of state law enforcement — including 750 National Guard personnel — to conduct bag searches in subway stations that sparked the strongest critique from both Democrats and some Republicans.

Local progressives quickly and predictably condemned the governor’s move. “Militarizing the subway with the National Guard and suggesting a wholesale ban on individuals from accessing public transportation are dangerous misuses of resources which could be better spent addressing these issues at their root,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement.

On social media, the City Council’s Progressive Caucus likened the bag searches to controversial stop-and-frisk policies.

Riders in distress need mental-health workers and nurses, not cops and military personnel. Stop-and-frisk tactics have failed before, and will fail again.



The reaction from Hochul’s more moderate colleagues was decidedly less negative. During an interview on CNN, Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan called the decision to deploy the National Guard “a strong move.” But the Army vet and West Point graduate noted some concern about how they might be used. “Frankly, the way I think about it, you’re putting young soldiers with relatively limited training in really tough spots. I mean, they’re not trained really to do law enforcement,” he said. “So, I hope they get a lot of training on rules of engagement and they’re not put in tough situations.”

Democratic congressman Tom Suozzi, who was just reelected to his former seat in Long Island and Queens following a special election, praised Hochul for trying to address crime. Suozzi had knocked the governor on the issue when he embarked on a primary bid against her in 2022.

Meanwhile, New York Republicans, who have made crime the centerpiece of their campaign argument against Democrats, did not seem willing to hand the governor a win.

So you handcuff police with cashless bail and criminal justice reform and think the best way to fix that is to call in more police?



Republican Joe Borelli, the City Council’s minority leader, wrote on social media, “Pretty big leap from ‘the subways are safe’ to ‘CALL THE EFFING ARMY AND SEARCH EVERYONE!’”

In an interview with Politico, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis categorized Hochul’s action as an attempt to defuse ongoing criticism of Democrats on the issue of public safety.

“They’re feeling the heat, they’re feeling of pressure,” she told the outlet. “New Yorkers know they’re responsible for illegal immigration, for supporting criminals and making our streets less safe. They’re just desperately trying to figure out a way to look like they’re doing something.”

During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Hochul seemed eager to change the narrative surrounding the Democratic Party and crime. “My job is to protect the people of this state and I’ll do it. And I’m also going to demonstrate that Democrats fight crime as well,” she said.

Richard Davis, the president of the TWU Local 100, which represents tens of thousands of city transit workers, commended Hochul for mentioning the recent slashing attack on an MTA conductor during her announcement of her crime plan. But, in a statement, he suggested that more was needed to address the concerns of transit employees.

“The measures announced today do not go far enough. We want to see pre-trial conditions on those who assault transit workers and passengers, prohibiting them from entering the system. This can be done effectively immediately. This promised surge of 1,000 MTA Police Officers and National Guardsmen cannot be just a temporary measure. It must remain in place,” he said.

John Chell, the NYPD chief of patrol, appeared to criticize the decision to mobilize the National Guard into the subway system. The extra manpower was intended by Hochul as support to the NYPD officers already operating in the stations.

“Transit crime is [down] 12% in the last 5 wks because of extra cops deployed, a planned commitment by [Police Commissioner Edward Caban]. [Mayor Eric Adams],” he said on X. “Our transit system is not a ‘war’ zone! Bag checks have been around since 2005???”

Reactions among subway riders seems to vary. Daniela Blini, a rider at Grand Central Station, said in an interview with Gothamist that the National Guard having carrying rifles in subway stations “terrifies” her. “No, I don’t feel safe,” she told the outlet. “No one does.”

The New York Post spoke to Yaneth Palomo who said he was “happy” about the move. “It’s a good opportunity for New Yorkers to walk around the train stations without thinking that something will happen to them,” he said.