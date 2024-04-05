Who You Should Root for in the Final Four (Not UConn)

4. Connecticut

The Huskies are trying to do something no men’s team has pulled off since Florida in 2005-06: win two consecutive titles. (They’ve already won five this century, if you were wondering why you were already sick of them.) The constant for last year’s UConn team and this year’s isn’t a player, but the coach, Dan Hurley, a total madman of a human being notorious for his wild superstitions before games. Some of these rituals are strange but harmless, like his insistence on eating exactly eight M&Ms before tipoff (none of which can match the team colors of his opponent). Some of them, though, veer toward the maniacal, including his obsession with wearing the same underwear every game. That led to a deeply uncomfortable feature-story moment on the TBS telecast before Connecticut’s Elite Eight blowout win over Illinois, in which Hurley’s wife demonstrated how she cleans her husband’s underwear on the road, something she had already done on Instagram. Andrea Hurley seems like a very nice person, one who deserves better in life than this. She went to college! She is smart! Her parents had hopes and dreams for her! Anyway, you shouldn’t cheer for any team to win two titles in a row, not least one as dominant as Connecticut (who have been involved in a series of boring blowouts for two years of this tournament running now), but even if you’re prone to doing so, the underwear washing should be the bright red line you can’t cross.

3. Alabama

Last year, the Crimson Tide created controversy over their decision to play star Brandon Miller despite his connection to a murder on campus. (And by “connection,” I mean he “drove the gun to the scene of the crime.”) That team bowed out in the Sweet 16, saving us all some deeply uncomfortable conversations on college basketball’s biggest stage. (Illinois’s loss in the Elite Eight this year served a similar function; its star Terrence Shannon was playing despite being charged with rape.) This year’s Alabama team broke through, thanks partly to some excellent three-point shooting and mostly to an extremely favorable bracket breakdown; they were placed in the weakest region and only played one team, wobbly No. 1 seed North Carolina, seeded higher than them. This is Alabama’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four, which would make them likable and very easy to cheer for if the sport of football did not exist. Alas, it does.

2. North Carolina State

Three weeks ago, North Carolina State, which had a mediocre regular season and thus no chance to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, was simply playing out the string, saddled with the indignity of a Tuesday afternoon ACC Tournament game no one was watching, along with the seemingly impossible task of winning five games in five days to earn the league’s automatic bid. Somehow they pulled that feat off, and then, when they got to the NCAAs, rattled off four more wins. That’s nine win-or-go-home victories in a row. Rather than shrinking from the moment, they look to be having the time of their lives, especially star center D.J. Burns Jr., a transfer from Winthrop listed at 275 pounds, which sure seems several sacks of potatoes light. He has been magical for the last month, playing with such unmitigated joy that he’s impossible not to cheer for. One of his newest fans? NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, a guy who knows from being a heavy guy with nimble feet and a fertile basketball mind. Jokić has already said he wants to play with Burns Jr. in the NBA. Normalize rotund basketball players!

1. Purdue

One of the best college-basketball programs to never win a national championship, the Boilermakers are in the Final Four for the first time since 1980. The primary reason is their two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, a seven-foot-four monster who is essentially impossible to guard by anyone who isn’t already in the NBA. (His games very much resemble that commercial where Charles Barkley knocks around middle-manager dorks in a rec league.) This would be annoying if Edey himself weren’t so inherently likable. He’s an affable Canadian who didn’t start playing basketball until his sophomore year of high school, lives with his Chinese immigrant mom, is famous for staying for hours after every game signing autographs, and is not against donning a funny hat once in a while. Edey is not the only good player on this team, but he’s the centerpiece of everything they do. A year after Purdue suffered a shocking loss to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, this is the best team they’ve ever had, and probably their last chance for a long time to get that long-elusive national championship. When they play Connecticut in the final — and they will — you must root for Purdue, unless you are willing to publicly clean Dan Hurley’s underwear.