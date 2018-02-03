How Many Questions Can You Get Right on the Vine AP Test?

When Hayley Roettger told her friend, Karan, that she was absolutely “Vine cultured,” she never expected that he’d come back with a full-on Vine AP exam to make her prove it. Karan, however, immediately knew that he’d have to test her knowledge. “She brought up how she was a ‘Vine god,’ so I nodded my head and I knew that I was going to create a test,” Karan told Select All. Roettger’s
tweet about the test quickly went viral. “It took around two hours, and my process included just the Vines I knew from the top of my head,” Karan, who calls himself a “Vine demigod” said. “Then I just searched famous Vines and watched a few of them to get inspiration to create questions.” He wasn’t sure exactly how many questions Roettger got right — the exam included 43 multiple-choice questions and several free responses — but “she got a five for sure.” Karan posted the exam on Twitter — complete with a “Karan Board” logo as a stand-in for College Board — with an answer key. We’ve laid out the questions below (reproduced as they appear on the original test), so you can test your knowledge and see if you, too, are a Vine god.
Somebody threw some paper what does it mean for their mom if they were the one to throw it?
The person's mom is a wonderful lady
Your mom's a HOE
You're not my dad
A hater
What restaurant is this young, shirtless Caucasian male introducing you to in his bathroom?
In n' Out
Chick Fil' A
Chili's
Daphne's
This dude needs to watch his "profanity," what does he claim the incident hurts like?
Like a Tic-Tac dissolving in your bloodstream
Being an adult virgin
An ice pick in your gallbladder
Like a butt cheek on a stick
This adult virgin thinks the feminists are taking over. What event is he referring to?
Ghostbusters
Hillary Clinton's presidency
Sexism
The #MeToo movement
In this original Vine, what does King Bach do to save a woman's purse?
Chase after the perp
Call the police
Do a backflip
Tell the woman to get it herself
What instrument does Maple the golden retriever play while her owner plays the guitar?
Triangle
Violin
Cowbell
Piano
What object is used to block the haters out?
The grape Gatorade flavor
Dollar bills in front of your eyes
Sunglasses
Plastic spoons
What time is it after someone eats your donuts?
Murder time
6 O'Cuck
Wedding time
Time for you to get a watch
What animal was Casper? (Context: He was eaten.)
Clownfish
Nemo
Goldfish
A clownfish named Nemo
What does a Caucasian man do to an endangered species in Canada?
Take necessary precautions
Bring it back to an endangered species shelter for treatment for its wounds
Blow an airhorn in its face and conclude by saying "Get F****d"
Slap it into the afterlife
Gordon Ramsay — the famous chef — gets angry at some contestant and proceeds to call her something. What is it?
A hater
An idiot sandwich
A hoe
The male version of Black Chyna
A brother is engaging in vape tricks, such as the vape tornado, when all of a sudden his sibling blows it away. What is the sibling's name?
What object is used to define the popular slang term "turnt?"
The inflatable man at car dealership lots
Weed-infused brownies
The creativity of an Asian parent
A hater
True or false: Ralph ate his tater-tots.
What is the nickname for this lady?
Wonderful lady
Mother Nature
Groovy mom
Zach Galifianakis
What must America explain about its map to a young lady?
Why we don't just turn Washington D.C. into a state
Why Alabama is allowed to be a state
Why slavery is outlawed in the entire country
Why Kansas and Arkansas do not sound the same
How was the popular dance move "dabbing" first introduced on Vine?
After the cheerleader stepped on the invisible box
Flipping chairs successfully
Flipping water bottles effectively
Cam Newton in the NFL
Who stars in the hit TV show "Completely Giving Up?"
What is the correct turn of events which happens after a spider is crushed into a bunch of other spiders?
Burn your house
Sell your house, fly to NASA, fly to outer space, blow up the Earth
Commit suicide by ingesting multiple Tide Pods
Live with the spiders
How does one kiss his/her (#respectwomen2018) doggies?
Put your dog's snout in your mouth
Touch tongues
Headbutt each other
Touch noses
What is the setting of
Lion King IV?
Wakanda
The Democratic Republic of Congo
A New York subway
Scranton, Pennsylvania
Where does this animal biologist find a Very Rare Man Shellfish?
In a backpack on the beach
In the Los Angeles basin
Disney's Atlantis
The Japanese Pokémon center
What happens shortly after this image?
Slaps a hoe
Knights her
Sucks her face in
Puts bong water in her mouth
"Look at all those __________!"
Condos
Chickens
Minorities
Fine specimens
"Why the f**k you lyin'? Why you always lyin'? __________! Stop your f****n' lyin'!"
Why God, why
I'm serious
Holy S**t dude
Mmmmmmh my god
"Officer, I've got one question for you. __________?!"
Day care lookin' ass muthafu***r
Flex on him cuh
Honeyyyy NO
What are thooooose
"I smell like __________."
Cheese
Beef
A foot fetish
The inside of a Mormon cult house
"It is __________, my dudes."
My cheat day
Wednesday
Saturday
Hump day
"__________, Richard!"
What the f**k
What are you doing
You mom's a hoe
You were a failed abortion
"Honestly I don't remember. __________. I was crazy back then."
I was probably f****d up
I was not of legal age
It was so hazy I could taste colors
I was to busy respecting women
"I'm washing __________, b***h."
My sins
Me and my clothes
My whole self
The entitled off of me
"It's summer! I've got my hat on backwards and it's time to __________."
Hulk smash
Drink bong water
F*****g party
Do a healthy amount of drugs
"Hi! __________."
OK
Alright
Morgan Freeman is a Christ figure in
Lord of the Flies
Your mom's a hoe
What is this kid's favorite fast food place?
Marie Callender's
Jones' BBQ and Foot Massage
Ulta Beauty
Chipotle
If your name is Junior and you are moderately handsome what should you do?
Raise your hand
Give your consent
Move to Botswana, Namibia
Let her know your feelings
What must Kyle do to his friend?
Sit on his face
Stop talking S**t
Prank him on the daily
Step the F**k up
What does this young, African-American male respond to the question, "who is the hottest Uber driver you've ever had?"
Ummm, I'm slightly attracted to Seth Rogen's beard
Ummm, I never went to oovoo javer
Ummm, I never went to voodoo lava
Ummm, I never went to couscous mother
What happens in this Vine?
The finger creepily strokes its face
The finger leads it to a dark alley
It sniffs the finger
The finger pokes it in the mouth
This man was frightened and could have dropped something deeply important to him. What was it?
A 12-gauge shotgun
A plushy Puffle from Club Penguin
A croissant
A croissaunt
"Yo waddup I'm Jared. I'm 19 and I never f*****g learned to __________."
Ride a bike
Dab
Read
Write observational poetry
"Yo my name is Dre and I got a __________ tomorrow."
Baseball game
AP calculus test
Basketball game
Summer camp
"What's worse than a rapist? __________."
A Tide Pod eater
Donald Trump
A child
A hater
"Girl you're thicker than a __________."
Chevy Tahoe
A bowl of oatmeal
A roll of $100 bills
A ream of paper