Latest News from Select All

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

When Amazon Web Services Goes Down, So Does a Lot of the Web

A hiccup at an Amazon data center in Virginia meant Alexa lost her voice and Slack went silent.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Snapchat Lost Millions on Spectacles, So Now It’s Gonna Make More

Spectacles 3.0 will reportedly cost $300.

Yesterday at 1:05 p.m.

Instagram Code Reveals Possible Audio and Video Calling

The feature is lying hidden in the app.

Yesterday at 11:56 a.m.

How Many Questions Can You Get Right on the Vine AP Test?

A high-school student created the ultimate Vine exam.

Yesterday at 10:06 a.m.

Far Cry 5 Wants to Show an America on the Brink

But it’s nobody’s fault.

3/1/2018 at 4:57 p.m.

Trump Turns on Gamers

It’s Trump versus his extremely online supporters in a bout of mortal combat.

3/1/2018 at 12:53 p.m.

Turns Out That Equifax Hack Was Even Worse Than We Thought

Another 2.4 million people need to be concerned.

3/1/2018 at 12:08 p.m.

How 4 College Students Traded Their Nudes for a Very Cute Puppy

Balto the husky was for sale for $300 … or several nude photos.

3/1/2018 at 11:47 a.m.

How One Texas Candidate Is Using Memes and Facebook to Push the State Leftward

Richard Wolf is only 23, but he has experience in what matters — posting online.

3/1/2018 at 8:46 a.m.

Per One Survey, Majority of U.S. Supports Regulating Tech Companies

In just three months, public sentiment has nearly reversed on whether technology companies should be regulated.

2/28/2018 at 3:49 p.m.

This Teenager’s Tweet Is an Indisputable Argument Against Arming Teachers

A teacher at her high school reportedly barricaded himself in a classroom and began firing a gun.

2/28/2018 at 1:54 p.m.

Twitter Users Can’t Stop Sucking Up to Dick’s

Not much else to say here really.

2/28/2018 at 1:02 p.m.

Now You Can Bookmark Tweets to Save for Later

Twitter is introducing a bookmark feature.

2/28/2018 at 12:27 p.m.

Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Urges YouTube to Crack Down on Hate Speech

“Maybe consider filtering out keywords and phrases like ‘faggot’ and ‘kill yourself’ so that they just never show up in anyone’s comments.”

2/28/2018 at 12:23 p.m.

Teen Burns Parents With Senior-Yearbook Quote About Club Penguin

“Now I gotta hide my yearbook from my parents for the rest of my life.”

2/28/2018 at 10:10 a.m.

Did Facebook Really Charge Trump Less for Advertising?

Did they?

2/28/2018 at 9:57 a.m.

Vero’s Terms and Conditions, Explained

It’s actually pretty standard.

2/27/2018 at 5:56 p.m.

The Woman Brought in to Fix Uber Is Leaving the Company

Frances Frei spent nine months working at Uber.

2/27/2018 at 3:40 p.m.

Alex Jones Says He’s Being Bullied by a Teenage Stoneman-Shooting Survivor

David Hogg spoke out on Twitter after Infowars claimed that he was a paid “crisis actor,” and Alex Jones isn’t handling it well.

2/27/2018 at 1:23 p.m.

What Is Vero, Where Can I Download It, and Why Is Everyone Using It?

Sick of Instagram’s algorithm? People are flocking to this competitor.