The Best Children’s Books for LGBTQ+ Families, According to Experts

“Julián is a Mermaid is one of my favorite read alouds for the little ones right now,” says Asamoa-Caesar. “It is beautiful, simple and unapologetic,” she says. In the book, a young boy named Julián sees women dressed as mermaids on the subway with his abuela, and, mesmerized by them, he decides he wants to dress like them too. Though he’s initially concerned about the mess he makes trying to re-create the look and perhaps even more importantly what his abuela will think about how he looks, Julián is met with acceptance and love. “This is a book that is filled with so much joy, acceptance and pure magic,” says Lisa Knowlton, the children’s buyer at 192 Books. “It should be in every family’s household library,” she says, noting that the sequel, Julián at the Wedding, is due in October and promises to be equally joyful and magnificent.