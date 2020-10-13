prime day 2020

All of the Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals (So Far)

By
Photo: Amazon

The sixth-annual Prime Day has arrived — a few months later than last year, but just in time to kick off what’s possibly the earliest holiday shopping season in history. All those deals can be overwhelming, but we at the Strategist (as well as our friends at The Cut) are here to help suss out the best deals worth taking advantage of.

And Prime Day always presents a, well, prime opportunity to secure one-of-a-kind deals on kitchen items and top-of-the-line appliances, whether that’s finally springing for the stand mixer that’ll revolutionize your baking abilities or investing in an Instant Pot that can replace your takeout habit. Note that everything will be on sale only until supplies last, so don’t dillydally — and be sure to bookmark our Prime Day hub and follow us on Twitter for any updates. We’ll be updating frequently. (And remember: You need to be a Prime member to snag all deals.) And to make things a little bit easier, we’ve organized it into categories, from small appliances to cookware to cutlery.

Cookware

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, 13
$160 now 44% off
Gotham Steel Hard Anodized 13 Piece Pots and Pans
$197 now 24% off
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Spirit Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, 10 piece
$650 now 57% off
Tramontina 80116/004DS Gourmet Stainless Steel Induction-Ready Tri-Ply Clad Fry Pan
$60 now 33% off
Small appliances

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$120 now 58% off
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt
$180 now 33% off
Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8 Quart
$150 now 53% off
New House Kitchen Immersion Hand Blender
$28 now 21% off
Toshiba TRCS01 6-Cup One-Touch Cooking Rice Cooker
$150 now 30% off
Toshiba AC25CEW-SS Digital Toaster Oven with Convection Cooking
$76 now 24% off
AmazonBasics Microwave Bundle with Echo Dot
$110 now 45% off
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Kit w/60l Cylinder, Black
$80 now 40% off
