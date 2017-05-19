What Patricia Altschul of ‘Southern Charm’ Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Patricia Altschul, the grande dame of Bravo’s Southern Charm, which items she can’t live without.

I love to watch old movies, especially this one because Mame is my role model — I adore her madcap antics and her fabulous eye masks. And, of course, her sleepwear with feathers, mesh, and satin. She’s certainly someone I relate to. Buy Auntie Mame $11, Amazon

Not only does this lip treatment moisturize, but it’s super nourishing and protective, with an SPF of 15. I use it daily when I’m at home, or when I’m traveling, too. Buy Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment $24, Sephora

This is the absolute essential tool for creating my five o’clock cocktail. Michael uses this every day when it’s time for my “medicine,” the perfect gin Martini. Using the mallet actually crushes the ice to the ideal consistency for me. Buy Viski Professional Lewis Ice Bag and Mallet $38, Open Sky

I’ve had Porthault linens since the 1960s. Some I’ve had for 30 years, and they just keep getting softer. My absolute favorites are the ones from the Marie Antoinette collection. Buy D. Porthault Marie Antoinette Linens From $225 , D. Porthault

This lasts longer than any other nail polish. It has a wide brush that’s super easy to apply, and the staying power is just amazing. My nails never break! Buy Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, Shock Wave $8, Amazon

This fragrance is delicate and not overpowering at all. I adore the lily-of-the-valley floral notes, and people are always stopping me to ask, “What scent are you wearing?” Plus, the bottle is gorgeous. Buy Guerlain Mueget Eau de Toilette $480, Neiman Marcus

In my book, The Art of Southern Charm, I stress the importance of handwritten notes. To write a proper note, you need proper stationery — in fact, you need a selection of both formal and informal. I prefer cream-colored cards with the family crest, letter sheets with a custom monogram, and fold-over notes with my name. If you must choose one all-purpose piece of stationery, a monogrammed card is the most versatile. Buy Mrs. John L. Strong Gold Rosette Notes $115 for 12 , AHA Life

Whenever I am lucky enough to have my makeup done professionally, this is my go-to foundation. It lasts all day and imparts a flawless finish with excellent coverage (and doesn’t feel heavy on my skin). It looks great on and off camera. Buy Makeup For Ever Ultra High Definition Foundation $43, Sephora

These are perfectly embellished, and the most comfortable and chic flats I have ever owned. I have them in every color and just recently wore them on Watch What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Buy Jimmy Choo Grace Flats $650, Jimmy Choo

My line of caftans! They combine crystal and pearl embellishments in a custom caftan featuring your very own pet (dog, cat, horse, bird, even fish) — mine is the one with Chauncey, my pug. It’s handcrafted in India, and can be worn from the beach to a barbecue to a cocktail party or black-tie event. Buy Patricia’s Couture Custom Caftan $299, Patricia’s Couture

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

