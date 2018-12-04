What Karamo Brown of Queer Eye Can’t Live Without

Bomber jackets for me are the new blazers. They’re something I can wear with suit pants or slacks — or I can go really urban with it. I think as men, we don’t have the little black dress that women do to go from day to nighttime, but the bomber can be the LBD for men. It helps elevate even the most simple all-black outfit or dress up a T-shirt. PLUS, I’m always cold. I don’t know if you know this, but it was 100 degrees while we were filming the show (summer in Georgia), but I wore a bomber at all times because I’m always cold. Bombers are really light, almost like windbreakers, so it was fine.

Editor’s note: Karamo couldn’t say who makes all of his bomber jackets, but with some Google Images searching, we were able to find that lots of his favorites come from ASOS. (See this jacket that’s unfortunately now sold out here.)