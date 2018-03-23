What Phoebe Robinson Can’t Live Without

Gratitude Glass Jar

I am truly obsessed with Oprah, and once she put in her favorite-things list this gratitude jar, and it was only $45, so I immediately thought, My price range! It’s a glass jar with the word gratitude on it, and it comes with little notes. Every night before bed, I write one thing I’m grateful for, and it can be something that happened that day, like “I paid my bills on time” or “I’m so grateful for my fans,” and at the end of the year, you look at all the things that happened in your life, and it reminds you that whatever your stresses are or whatever didn’t go your way, a lot of things did go your way. I loved it so much, I got one for my parents, and they’re nuts about it. I didn’t get them two. They have one to share. They’re married!