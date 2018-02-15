What Aja of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Can’t Live Without

Swiss Navy Premium Silicone Lubricant

A lot of people don’t know, but lube helps a lot in drag. Because if you’re going to wear latex, you need to lube your body up to put the latex on, and you need to make sure your latex costumes — especially when traveling — are preserved in lube, because it will keep them nice and moist and not sticking to the pieces of each other, which can actually damage them. So I like to travel with my latex costumes in little bags of lube, and then wrap them in more bags and bags, so they don’t spill on everything else.

Also, if you put silicone lubricant into your straight wigs and brush them out, the silicone will help the straight hair not get tangled or messed up. I actually learned that when we were filming All Stars. We were getting ready for the wigs-on-wigs runway, and Ben De La Creme was spraying silicone spray onto his wig dress that he had in the reveal, and I asked him why he was spraying the silicone, and he said that the silicone would keep the hair straight and not tangled. So I kind of just used the logic that you can double the purpose of a silicone lubricant, and I’ve done it plenty of times. It works for my wigs, and it works to get the latex on, so I think it’s perfect.