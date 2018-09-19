What Sanaa Lathan Can’t Live Without

Photo: Getty Images

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Sanaa Lathan of The Affair, Love & Basketball, and the new Netflix film Nappily Ever After, about the oregano oil, mini-trampoline, and drugstore mascara she can’t live without.

$38 at Amazon Caudalie Vinotherapie Divine Oil $38 (was $49, now 22% off) Like the name says, this oil is truly divine. I was working with the makeup artist Porsche Cooper, and I kept saying to her, “You smell so good!” And she told me it was her oil, so I ordered it on Amazon, and it’s so yummy and has such a light and delicious scent that actually lasts. It’s reasonably priced, and I’ll use it all over my face and body, and even my hair. It smells like heaven. $38 at Amazon Buy $38 at Amazon Buy

$6 at Bed Bath & Beyond L’Oréal Paris Carbon Black Voluminous Volume Building Mascara in Carbon Black The best mascara ever, and so affordable. When I was working on The Affair last year, the makeup artist turned me on to it, and I’ll tell you, it puts all the other expensive mascaras at the department stores to shame. It stays on forever and almost makes you look like you have false eyelashes on; it’s so good. $6 at Bed Bath & Beyond Buy

$11 at Amazon Minimalism Art Classic Notebook Journal I love doodling, writing down ideas, and drawing, and these journals are great for that. I’m in the process of producing and developing projects, so I’ll carry this around in my bag for when inspiration hits. I like the blank-paged ones because you feel like you’re not boxed in by anything. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

$18 at Amazon Zane Hellas Pure Greek Essential Oil of Oregano With 86 Percent Minimum Carvacrol You’ll never get sick if you take this. I promise. It’s like a miracle herb everyone should have in the medicine cabinet. If you ever feel yourself coming down with anything, four drops in water, which gives a bit of a burning sensation going down, will nip it in the bud. You have to get the Zane Hellas in particular because a lot of oregano oils are only 70 percent carvacrol (the essential oil in oregano) but Zane Hellas is 86 percent, so it’s much stronger and purer. $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

$15 for 2 at Amazon ChocZero’s Keto Bark Oh, my god. I’m doing a low-sugar diet that’s not necessarily keto, but I still have a sweet tooth, so I need some kind of sweet or chocolate every day. I discovered this on Amazon because it was the highest-rated low-calorie chocolate, and I completely believe these people’s reviews. It doesn’t have the nasty aftertaste that so many sugar-free chocolates have, and it doesn’t have the artificial sweeteners either. I love it. $15 for 2 at Amazon Buy $15 at Amazon Buy

$30 for 4 at Amazon Home Health Herbal Magic Roll-On Deodorant, Unscented $30 (was $33, now 10% off) Aluminum is in most traditional antiperspirants, and even if you don’t believe that it causes health issues, just the idea of your major sweat glands being blocked feels really wrong to me. This is a great natural deodorant that actually keeps you fresh. I’ve been using natural for years, and I do know that when you first make the transition from traditional antiperspirants to natural deodorant, your body has to adjust, but this one just works for me. $30 for 4 at Amazon Buy $30 at Amazon Buy

From $459 at Amazon Bellicon Classic 39” Fitness Trampoline Not only a great workout but it keeps you young! It’s basically a mini-trampoline and the best workout ever. People think of it as not a real workout, but there was a time when I was doing a play, and all I did was jump on the Bellicon for 30 minutes a day, and I was in the best shape of my life. It works every muscle in the body, especially the core, and the Bellicon in particular is great because it uses bungee cords instead of springs, which can be dangerous to get caught in. It’s the Rolls-Royce of mini-trampolines. From $459 at Amazon Buy $459 at Amazon Buy

$66 at Amazon Magic Bullet Mini High Speed Blender and Mixer This is perfect for making shakes and smoothies when you’re on the road, and it’s small enough to pack in your bag. Who has the room to lug a huge industrial blender when you’re traveling? I try to have at least one green smoothie a day, and this makes it possible. $66 at Amazon Buy $66 at Amazon Buy

$475 at Net-a-Porter Alexander McQueen Metallic Leather Exaggerated-sole Sneakers I’m in love with these sneakers. One of my close fashionista girlfriends turned me on to them. Funnily, I thought they were the ugliest sneakers I’d ever seen because they were almost like white nurse’s orthopedic shoes. And then I came around to the idea and got a pair for myself, and now I love them. I have just as many people who are clearly into fashion who say, “Oh my god your sneakers are everything,” as I do people who say they are so ugly. Great at the airport. $475 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$11 for 12 at Amazon Nag Champa Satya Sai Baba Temple Incense Cones Carton $11 (was $13, now 15% off) I take this stuff with me everywhere when I’m traveling. My mother, when I was growing up, was very crunchy and hippie (and still is), so it’s been a very familiar and cleansing scent to me. I burn it in my house, but when I’m in trailers for work, I’ll burn it almost as a security blanket. $11 for 12 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

$115 at Revolve ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Long Sleeve Crew Tee Everything by Anthony Thomas Melillo is so comfortable and cool. I like that his clothes are cut in this chic but casual way. I wear basically everything ATM all the time — comfy for errand-running. $115 at Revolve Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.