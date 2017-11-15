What ASAP Ferg Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked rapper ASAP Ferg about the hairbrush, hand cream, and organic snacks he can’t live without.
It’s an era of Biggie I love because it was before he got rich. He talked about depression and where he’s going to be getting his next bit of money. He’s rapping about going through it with his mom and getting kicked out of the house. It was a lot of the same stuff I was going through out of college, trying to figure out my next move. I even love the album artwork on this. It’s special to me.
My girlfriend put me onto it because it’s great for men. She’s always looking after my beautiful brown skin. I’ll use the Kiehl’s face wash and the Creme de Corps body lotion and facial moisturizer, too. It’s definitely made a difference. I’ve had eczema on my arms before and need a heavier cream to keep them moisturized — now my skin feels good throughout the day.
Yeah, man, I love cashews. Actually, any type of nuts — peanuts, almonds — whenever I want a snack, that’s what I bring. You can travel anywhere with them, and TSA won’t take them out of your carry-on. I like the unsalted because I’m trying to stay away from sodium. The good thing about cashews is they’re tasty with or without salt.
You know, I actually read this book when I was lost just a few months ago. I don’t know, I was feeling blah. Music was getting boring, and I didn’t have any sense of direction or idea of where to go next. I just needed something to stimulate my mind, and the book spoke a lot about spirituality and the streets and numerology. It just gave me another perspective. The funny thing is, after reading the book, I ran into RZA in a restaurant, and then we linked up in the studio and talked about everything. We talked about life. The whole thing was inspiring.
I have been using this brush since I was young, just trying to get waves. I like Diane brushes because they have all the different brush hardnesses — I like medium — and the brush is full of bristles. You know those brushes that have all the spaces between the bristles? I hate those. What’s the point?
I can’t tell you too much about this, except that it’s the one cologne I just picked up in an airport a little while ago because I thought it smelled good. I like ouds and woodsy scents because they tend to last longer, and this one was just perfect like that. I smelled it and just said, “Yep.”
Have you seen this? It’s about the mole people who live in train-station tunnels in New York — they filmed all these homeless people who were junkies and Vietnam vets living down there without heat or electricity, and a lot of them have anxiety and depression. They just couldn’t deal with life so they hid away. It sounds funny to say, but it inspired a lot of my work and helped me to develop my aesthetic. Actually, my first video “Work” was really inspired by Dark Days and that concrete, bohemian feel.
I dropped a second Trap Lord collaboration with Adidas this year and I think I like it even better than the first because of the cool color combinations. Almost all of it is sold out now, but you can still get a Trap Lord jersey or a pair of the shoes if you’re hunting on eBay.
