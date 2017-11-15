Latest from The Strategist

1:38 p.m.

What ASAP Ferg Can’t Live Without

“My girlfriend put me onto it because it’s great for men. She’s always looking after my beautiful brown skin.”

1:25 p.m.

Uniqlo’s Best Collaboration Just Hit the Sale Section

Get some warm winter clothes for $60 or less.

11:34 a.m.

25 Cute, Cheap But Expensive-Looking, and Unique Holiday Cards on Amazon

Including pop-up Christmas cards, punny holiday greetings, and personalized cards that cost less than a subway ride each.

11:31 a.m.

A Just-in-Time-for-Thanksgiving Cuisinart Food Processor Is on Sale

It’s only 70 clams.

9:30 a.m.

The Best Design Gifts Under $30 for Kids, According to an Architect

Including a French toy train, gemstone-shaped crayons, and a straw architecture set.

Yesterday at 5:13 p.m.

‘How to Look Like Me at 70’: We Got Ahold of Peggy Siegal’s Beauty Bible

She handed out copies to Larry Gagosian and Blythe Danner at her birthday.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

The Best Jumbo Stuffed Animals, According to Hyperenthusiastic Amazon Reviewers

From lifelike zoo creatures to giant plush teddy bears.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

This Portable Battery Keeps My Phone Charged for a Week

I have literally carried it with me every day of my life for eight months.

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

My Grandma and I Both Love These Under-$30 Stretchy Jeans

She likes wearing them with an untucked shirt; I tuck my shirt and cuff the ankles.

Yesterday at 12:08 p.m.

Count Down to Christmas With These Beauty Deals

Beauty advent calendars with self-indulgent gifts.

Yesterday at 11:49 a.m.

I’m Not Wearing False Eyelashes — Just This $5 Mascara

My own father asked me if my lashes were real.

Yesterday at 11:34 a.m.

10 Teenage Boys on the Gifts They Want for the Holidays

Including VR headsets, an electric longboard, and “fresh” sneakers.

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

The Tesla of Electric Toothbrushes Is $30 Cheaper Right Now

Good gift alert!

11/13/2017 at 5:00 p.m.

13 Health and Wellness Fanatics on What They Want for the Holidays

From adaptogens and sauna suits to “the Tesla of foam rollers.”

11/13/2017 at 4:08 p.m.

The Art Books That Art People Want for the Holidays

Recommendations from painters, sculptors, curators, art critics, and more.

11/13/2017 at 3:27 p.m.

The Best Yarn for Holiday-Scarf-Knitting Is Soft, Bespoke Cashmere

Clinton Hill Cashmere Company carries yarn with fibers that are thinner and therefore silkier than just about everything else.

11/13/2017 at 2:51 p.m.

What Ana Gasteyer Can’t Live Without

“The rose deodorant is just great because if you sweat in it, you smell like a rose instead of cat urine.”

11/13/2017 at 12:37 p.m.

The Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

“Once you’ve crawled inside, you don’t want to ever get out.”

11/13/2017 at 10:23 a.m.

This Handsome Swedish-Looking Slicker Is 33 Percent Off

Cheaper than a Stutterheim.

11/10/2017 at 5:29 p.m.

Ask the Strategist: What Are the Best Affordable Bed Frames and Storage Beds?

Everything but the Malm.