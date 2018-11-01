What Scott Rogowsky of HQ Can’t Live Without

Well, T.J.’s is a game changer. I grew up as a Food Emporium and Waldbaum’s and A&P kid, and Trader Joe’s came with their own line of products that all seem healthy, even though they probably aren’t. That said, I do love the dried fruit because it’s made without the sulfates and the sulfur dioxides and preservatives and is totally delicious. I love the dried baby bananas, but the one that really got me, though, was the dried persimmons because I love persimmons, but they’re so hard to eat fresh. Apparently, there are only two varieties of persimmons — one kind is completely bitter until it’s totally ripe, and the other bruises too easily. These dried persimmons are dried at the peak of freshness, and I will go through a bag in a single sitting. This is what I spend money on, dried fruit. I’m calling you right now from CES, and I couldn’t give a shit about this stuff. I don’t want drones or HDTVs. I want dried fruit.