What Wendi McLendon-Covey Can’t Live Without

Okay, so it takes six weeks exactly. And you have to be diligent about it. You cannot skip a day. But the first day of the sixth week — and this is true — I had to trim my eyelashes because they were brushing up against my sunglasses! I’ve actually had people ask me if I’m wearing fake eyelashes since I started using this. I found them because I didn’t want to do Latisse, because it was much too expensive, and this is maybe a third of the price. I read all the reviews, and now I swear by it. I recommend it to as many people as I possibly can. Here’s the thing about it, though — it’s going to give you your own personal best eyelashes. If you don’t have naturally long lashes, you’re not going to look like you’re wearing fake ones. Whatever your lashes were when you were at your healthiest is what they’ll look like. Also, thankfully, these don’t change your eye color like Latisse does. It also doesn’t darken your lashes. I still need mascara. But wow.