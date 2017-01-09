What Wendi McLendon-Covey Can’t Live Without

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Wendi McLendon-Covey, star of ABC’s The Goldbergs (as well as Bridesmaids and Reno 911!) which items she can’t live without.
Okay, so it takes six weeks exactly. And you have to be diligent about it. You cannot skip a day. But the first day of the sixth week — and this is true — I had to trim my eyelashes because they were brushing up against my sunglasses! I’ve actually had people ask me if I’m wearing fake eyelashes since I started using this. I found them because I didn’t want to do Latisse, because it was much too expensive, and this is maybe a third of the price. I read all the reviews, and now I swear by it. I recommend it to as many people as I possibly can. Here’s the thing about it, though — it’s going to give you your own personal best eyelashes. If you don’t have naturally long lashes, you’re not going to look like you’re wearing fake ones. Whatever your lashes were when you were at your healthiest is what they’ll look like. Also, thankfully, these don’t change your eye color like Latisse does. It also doesn’t darken your lashes. I still need mascara. But wow.
Get the best of The Strategist delivered to your inbox.
I found my Saatva mattress when I was searching for a biodegradable and organic mattress that wouldn’t leach chemicals because, believe it or not, I don’t like that! This thing is so comfortable, it’s like sleeping on a big biscuit. It’s so luscious. I’m a former insomniac, so my sleep is very important to me — this actually makes it hard to get out of bed in the morning because it’s firm, but also soft the way you need it to be. It’s supportive and plush. I was actually freaked out about getting it online. I didn’t try it first! But I read all the reviews and thought, Why not? I haven’t regretted it at all.
Um, this is something that was sent to me for free, and they were genius, because now I’m a convert, and I buy it, stock up on it, and basically hoard it. My skin is super sensitive, so an oil-based cleanser is just perfect, rather than some detergent thing that strips it. This actually foams a little bit and takes all traces of makeup away without making you feel dry or tight at all. Your skin is just soft and dewy afterward. I actually shave my legs with it. I love lots of hydration. I’m basically a lizard.
So my skin is so hypersensitive that I have to cleanse it with oils, and then back it up with even more oil. I really am just putting on oil all the time. With this stuff, it’s like I can literally hear my skin sucking it up. It’s like, slurrrrrrrrp. I use it all over my body, too. I wash my face with the Josie Maran and then put on more hemp oil. It doesn’t really smell like anything, but it does come out bright green. So you’re like, “Do I want this stuff on me?” but trust me, you do. You can even cook with it, but I haven’t done that yet.
So as you know, I’m an insomniac. I learned about this during press for Bridesmaids. We were going city to city, which really is tough on your sleep cycle, but you have to fall asleep at certain times in order to be awake for things, even if it’s just a few hours. So Dream Water just magically lulls you to sleep. It won’t knock you out, but it’s a mild sleep helper. It’s not like pills or something. You’ll get three or four very restful hours at minimum. I swear by it — I go through cases of the stuff. I don’t remember exactly what’s in it, but it’s got melatonin, which, funnily, doesn’t work in pill form for me. This works, though. What I can compare it to is having a nice long workout and then dozing off. The sleep comes so easily.
So I’ve turned my personal home dressing room into a movie star’s dressing room with this mirror. It’s big and chic and has the round bulbs — it just looks professional. Now, when I do my makeup at home, I can see everything, which is what you really want! I get so many compliments on it when people come by — you know, on all the tours I do of my house while I beat my face. Truly, though, it gives really great light and makes me feel like a grown-up who has the right tool for doing the job. You want professional light, even when you’re just at home doing your makeup!
I’m a big fan of Amy Sedaris, and one of her decorating mainstays is to put googly eyes on everything. So I found these massive googly eyes on Amazon (they come in a bunch of different sizes though) and put them on my refrigerator and microwave, and every time I walk into my kitchen, I’m so happy to see them. It’s like I have friends in my kitchen who are happy to see me. It’s so stupid, and I love it. Everyone who comes over comments on them. They’ll be like, “Aah!” and I’ll forget that they’re even there. It’s a little like Pee-wee’s Playhouse.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the favorite shopping items of Lena Dunham, Olivia Wilde, Carole Radziwill, Plum Sykes, John Cameron Mitchell, Aubrey Plaza, and Linda Rodin. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Get the best of The Strategist delivered to your inbox.
Comments