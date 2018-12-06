43 Last-minute Gifts That Will Arrive by Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner (as a reminder, it’s coming up this Sunday), there’s just enough time to get in those last-minute Father’s Day gifts! As we’ve noted before, buying your dad a gift is challenging because it’s such a personal matter. Maybe your dad needs a coffee-table book or a tech gift. Maybe he loves to cook. Maybe he hates it! In the spirit of finding the right thing for your dad, we went in search of all the best Father’s Day gifts on Amazon for every different kind of father.
To make things even easier for you, we’ve pulled together a list of 43 last-minute Father’s Day gifts that we’ve written about before. Order any of these gifts today, and they’ll arrive on your doorstep before the big day, usually with two-day shipping.
For the dad who wishes he were roaming
This wanderlust-inspiring coffee-table book chronicles life on the road for people who’ve gone off the grid in VW campers and adventure mobiles to far-flung locales like the mountains of Mongolia. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the book will come with free two-day shipping. (That’s true of all of the items on this list.)
For the dad who runs marathons
This dry bag will help him store all of his wet gear after a race, without getting the rest of his belongings soggy — ultramarathoner Michael Wardian says it’s the best gift he’s ever received.
For the dad who wants to bulk up
A discreet pull-up bar that will take up much less room than the whole home-gym shebang (so it would make a good gift for the dad who says he never has time).
For the dad who thinks he’s PGA material
This AI-enhanced performance-tracking system will gather information about his scores and course management, and show him where he can improve his game (which is why it’s a tried-and-true favorite of dedicated golf dads).
For the dad who’s always looking for a spot to charge his phone
A desktop charging station with six (count ‘em!) USB ports for whatever he may need to juice.
For the dad who doesn’t want to deal with cords at all
Ditch the cord completely for this wireless-charging setup that boasts thousands of glowing reviews.
For the dad who’s the life of the pool party
A splash-proof Bluetooth speaker that will help him DJ uninterrupted.
For the dad who has separation anxiety
Petcube’s monitor cams help worried pet owners keep a close eye on their pups while they’re away, and this model even dispenses treats.
For the dad who loves a shiny new toy
If dad’s always wanted to take one for a spin, this mini–DJI drone wouldn’t be a bad place to start. It has a powerful camera for capturing aerial photos and is easy enough to control with a phone or even by hand.
For the dad who swims with the fishes
A pair of sock-style water shoes that grip your feet like flippers might come in handy.
For the dad who overpacks
These streamlined packing cubes would help him close his luggage without much of a struggle.
For the dad who’s over his Moleskine
A “smart” notebook that lets him digitize his hand-scrawled notes electronically via email or Google Docs. Once he’s gone through the whole thing, he can microwave it to reset it and start all over again (up to five times).
For the dad who wants to brainstorm anywhere
A peel-and-stick piece of film that lets him turn any surface into a dry-erase board — the marker and cleaning spray are included.
For the dad who gets headaches
A heated pillow that kneads his neck and head with circular motions.
For the dad who still keeps his toothbrush in a Ziploc
A camo toiletry bag that houses water- (and spill-) resistant lining.
For the dad who loves a lounge
You can’t go wrong with this plush Brookstone robe that writer David Schwartz has described as “sewn from satin and angel skin.”
For the dad who needs more rest
A doctor-approved weighted eye mask should help him sink into sleep more quickly. Emergency physician Wallace Blake McKinney uses it to sneak in naps in between shifts, and says it works even if you’re a side sleeper.
For the dad who cooks in style
A volcanic-rock mortar-and-pestle set (recommended by chef Alex Stupak) for the home cook who has everything.
For the dad who grows everything
These “funky” vegetables — purple carrots, yellow courgettes, and delicious red Brussels sprouts — will add even more variety to his garden.
For the dad who fries everything
He may not be able to resist the temptation of sticking cheese, potato wedges, or Snickers in this little deep fryer.
For the dad who wants “wow factor”
It’s a giant slab of pink Himalayan salt that’s sure to get “oohs” and “aahs” the next time he invites the neighbors over.
For the dad who can’t wait for the wine to breathe
A wine aerator and carafe in one.
For the dad who’s addicted to the snooze button
Writer Lauren Levy says this ’80s-style Braun alarm clock helped her curb her snooze-cycle habits for good.
For the dad who’s on the clock
A one-minute hourglass filled with magnetized iron sand that collects into shards and stalagmites.
For the dad with a Starbucks habit
Maybe now that he has a handsome copper kettle, he can ditch the $4-a-day vice.
For the dad with a Starbucks habit who needs proper cups
For the dad who misses capital-F Fashion
Here, 500-plus pages of the story of the relationship between muse Loulou de la Falaise and Yves Saint Laurent, featuring interviews with more than 200 people, including Cecil Beaton, Diana Vreeland, and Robert Mapplethorpe.
For the dad who’s not great at the touch test
He’ll never overcook a pork tenderloin (or undercook a steak) ever again with this digital thermometer that alerts him when the specified cut is done.
For the dad who wants to jam to Mingus wire-free
Strat writer Steven John says that among Bluetooth headphones, these are the best “in terms of sound quality, comfort, and design.”
For the dad who’s too cool for Fitbit
A sleek activity and sleep-monitoring watch that doesn’t look like an activity and sleep-monitoring watch.
For the dad who drinks beer discreetly
Perfect for the dad with a lower tolerance. This little gadget helps him reseal his unfinished beer.
For the dad who drinks liquor discreetly
A slim flask that has the look of crinkly paper, but is actually made of stainless steel.
For the dad who drinks liquor … period
The little ripples on these Bormioli shot glasses make them look like they’re elegantly melting.
For the dad who wants to impress his houseguests
A hand wash with cedarwood, geranium, and sweet-almond oils in handsome, if not entirely legible — the print’s teeny-tiny! — packaging.
For the dad who rocks bed head unintentionally
Your lazy dad will think the culty R+Co invented this styling paste–slash–dry shampoo just for him.
For the dad who sports a five o’clock shadow 24/7
For the perfectly manicured beard, your dad will appreciate this high-precision trimmer that’s one of our favorite electric razors. (See some of our other best-beard-trimmer picks, too.)
For the dad who keeps his face baby-butt smooth
And if he prefers to go clean-shaven, he could do a lot worse than this handsome (and affordable) shaving set.
For the dad who’s a clean freak
Yes, it’s a toilet-bowl sterilizer that uses UV light to kill germs. Stick this baby on the underside of the toilet lid, close said lid, and let it get to work.
For the dad who could stand to de-stress a little
A minimal aroma diffuser that came recommended by writer Lindsey Weber for its no-frills design and subtle scent.
For the dad who wants a dog without the maintenance
A remote-controlled robot dog that barks and plays without needing to be walked or fed or cleaned up after.
For the dad who wants to guest-proof his coffee table
These hexagonal wood-and-marble coasters are very lagom.
For the dad who’s over Diptyque
This room-size candle will make him think he’s living by the beach.
For the dad who swears he once had a beer with Bill Murray
Maybe he’s in this book! At the very least, he’ll appreciate the collection of the many times the actor mixed and mingled with regular folk.
For the dad who’s convinced his office chair will kill him
Maybe it’s time he made the move to a standing-desk converter like this one that people on Amazon rave about for its quality and affordable price point.
