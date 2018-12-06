43 Last-minute Gifts That Will Arrive by Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner (as a reminder, it’s coming up this Sunday), there’s just enough time to get in those last-minute Father’s Day gifts! As we’ve noted before, buying your dad a gift is challenging because it’s such a personal matter. Maybe your dad needs a coffee-table book or a tech gift. Maybe he loves to cook. Maybe he hates it! In the spirit of finding the right thing for your dad, we went in search of all the best Father’s Day gifts on Amazon for every different kind of father.

To make things even easier for you, we’ve pulled together a list of 43 last-minute Father’s Day gifts that we’ve written about before. Order any of these gifts today, and they’ll arrive on your doorstep before the big day, usually with two-day shipping.

For the dad who wishes he were roaming

Hit the Road: Vans, Nomads and Roadside Adventures
Hit the Road: Vans, Nomads and Roadside Adventures
$27, Amazon

This wanderlust-inspiring coffee-table book chronicles life on the road for people who’ve gone off the grid in VW campers and adventure mobiles to far-flung locales like the mountains of Mongolia. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the book will come with free two-day shipping. (That’s true of all of the items on this list.)

$27 at Amazon
Buy
$27 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who runs marathons

Sea to Summit Lightweight Dry Sack
Sea to Summit Lightweight Dry Sack
From $16, Amazon

This dry bag will help him store all of his wet gear after a race, without getting the rest of his belongings soggy — ultramarathoner Michael Wardian says it’s the best gift he’s ever received.

From $16 at Amazon
Buy
$16 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants to bulk up

Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar
Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar
$20, Amazon

A discreet pull-up bar that will take up much less room than the whole home-gym shebang (so it would make a good gift for the dad who says he never has time).

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who thinks he’s PGA material

Arccos Golf 360 Golf Performance Tracking System
Arccos Golf 360 Golf Performance Tracking System
$200, Amazon

This AI-enhanced performance-tracking system will gather information about his scores and course management, and show him where he can improve his game (which is why it’s a tried-and-true favorite of dedicated golf dads).

$200 at Amazon
Buy
$200 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s always looking for a spot to charge his phone

Vogek 6-Port USB Charger Desktop Charging Station
Vogek 6-Port USB Charger Desktop Charging Station
$17, Amazon

A desktop charging station with six (count ‘em!) USB ports for whatever he may need to juice.

$17 at Amazon
Buy
$17 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who doesn’t want to deal with cords at all

Seneo iPhone X Wireless Charger
Seneo iPhone X Wireless Charger
$20, Amazon

Ditch the cord completely for this wireless-charging setup that boasts thousands of glowing reviews.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s the life of the pool party

AYL SoundFit Portable Outdoor and Shower Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker
AYL SoundFit Portable Outdoor and Shower Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker
$25, Amazon

A splash-proof Bluetooth speaker that will help him DJ uninterrupted.

$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who has separation anxiety

Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser
Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser
$139 (44 percent off) Amazon

Petcube’s monitor cams help worried pet owners keep a close eye on their pups while they’re away, and this model even dispenses treats.

$139 (44 percent off) at Amazon
Buy
$199 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who loves a shiny new toy

DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone
DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone
$399, Amazon

If dad’s always wanted to take one for a spin, this mini–DJI drone wouldn’t be a bad place to start. It has a powerful camera for capturing aerial photos and is easy enough to control with a phone or even by hand.

$399 at Amazon
Buy
$399 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who swims with the fishes

Speedo Men’s Surfwalker 3.0 Water Shoe
Speedo Men’s Surfwalker 3.0 Water Shoe
From $20, Amazon

A pair of sock-style water shoes that grip your feet like flippers might come in handy.

From $20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who overpacks

AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set — Small, Medium, Large, and Slim
AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set — Small, Medium, Large, and Slim
$22, Amazon

These streamlined packing cubes would help him close his luggage without much of a struggle.

$22 at Amazon
Buy
$22 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s over his Moleskine

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook
Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook
$27, Amazon

A “smart” notebook that lets him digitize his hand-scrawled notes electronically via email or Google Docs. Once he’s gone through the whole thing, he can microwave it to reset it and start all over again (up to five times).

$27 at Amazon
Buy
$27 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants to brainstorm anywhere

Think Board Premium (Clear) Peel & Stick Dry-Erase Board Film
Think Board Premium (Clear) Peel & Stick Dry-Erase Board Film
$35, Amazon

A peel-and-stick piece of film that lets him turn any surface into a dry-erase board — the marker and cleaning spray are included.

$35 at Amazon
Buy
$35 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who gets headaches

HoMedics SP-100H 3-D Shiatsu and Vibration Massage Pillow
HoMedics SP-100H 3-D Shiatsu and Vibration Massage Pillow
$33, Amazon

A heated pillow that kneads his neck and head with circular motions.

$33 at Amazon
Buy
$33 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who still keeps his toothbrush in a Ziploc

Jack Spade Men’s Camo Utility Twill Slim Toiletry Kit
Jack Spade Men’s Camo Utility Twill Slim Toiletry Kit
$71, Amazon

A camo toiletry bag that houses water- (and spill-) resistant lining.

$71 at Amazon
Buy
$71 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who loves a lounge

Brookstone Nap Robe
Brookstone Nap Robe
$50, Amazon

You can’t go wrong with this plush Brookstone robe that writer David Schwartz has described as “sewn from satin and angel skin.”

$50 at Amazon
Buy
$50 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who needs more rest

Nodpod Weighted Sleep Therapy
Nodpod Weighted Sleep Therapy
$25, Amazon

A doctor-approved weighted eye mask should help him sink into sleep more quickly. Emergency physician Wallace Blake McKinney uses it to sneak in naps in between shifts, and says it works even if you’re a side sleeper.

$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who cooks in style

ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set — Unpolished Heavy Granite
ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set — Unpolished Heavy Granite
$35, Amazon

A volcanic-rock mortar-and-pestle set (recommended by chef Alex Stupak) for the home cook who has everything.

$35 at Amazon
Buy
$35 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who grows everything

Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit Gift Box
Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit Gift Box
$19, Amazon

These “funky” vegetables — purple carrots, yellow courgettes, and delicious red Brussels sprouts — will add even more variety to his garden.

$19 at Amazon
Buy
$19 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who fries everything

Presto FryDaddy
Presto FryDaddy
$25, Amazon

He may not be able to resist the temptation of sticking cheese, potato wedges, or Snickers in this little deep fryer.

$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants “wow factor”

Charcoal Companion CC6064 Himalayan Salt Plate & Holder
Charcoal Companion CC6064 Himalayan Salt Plate & Holder
$35, Amazon

It’s a giant slab of pink Himalayan salt that’s sure to get “oohs” and “aahs” the next time he invites the neighbors over.

$35 at Amazon
Buy
$35 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who can’t wait for the wine to breathe

Vinturi Reserve Essential Red Wine Aerator and Carafe Set
Vinturi Reserve Essential Red Wine Aerator and Carafe Set
$52, Amazon

A wine aerator and carafe in one.

$52 at Amazon
Buy
$52 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s addicted to the snooze button

Braun Classic Analog Quartz Alarm Clock
Braun Classic Analog Quartz Alarm Clock
$31, Amazon

Writer Lauren Levy says this ’80s-style Braun alarm clock helped her curb her snooze-cycle habits for good.

$31 at Amazon
Buy
$31 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s on the clock

Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass
Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass
$17, Amazon

A one-minute hourglass filled with magnetized iron sand that collects into shards and stalagmites.

$17 at Amazon
Buy
$17 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad with a Starbucks habit

Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Kettle (Copper)
Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Kettle (Copper)
$99, Amazon

Maybe now that he has a handsome copper kettle, he can ditch the $4-a-day vice.

$99 at Amazon
Buy
$99 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad with a Starbucks habit who needs proper cups

Japanese Tea Cups, Set of Two
Japanese Tea Cups, Set of Two
$30, Amazon

These Japanese ceramic cups are meant for tea, but they’d be great for water or coffee, too.

$30 at Amazon
Buy
$30 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who misses capital-F Fashion

Loulou & Yves: The Untold Story of Loulou de La Falaise and the House of Saint Laurent by Christopher Petkanas
Loulou & Yves: The Untold Story of Loulou de La Falaise and the House of Saint Laurent by Christopher Petkanas
$23, Amazon

Here, 500-plus pages of the story of the relationship between muse Loulou de la Falaise and Yves Saint Laurent, featuring interviews with more than 200 people, including Cecil Beaton, Diana Vreeland, and Robert Mapplethorpe.

$23 at Amazon
Buy
$23 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s not great at the touch test

ThermoPro Digital Thermometer
ThermoPro Digital Thermometer
$18, Amazon

He’ll never overcook a pork tenderloin (or undercook a steak) ever again with this digital thermometer that alerts him when the specified cut is done.

$18 at Amazon
Buy
$18 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants to jam to Mingus wire-free

B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Over-Ear Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Over-Ear Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
$215, Amazon

Strat writer Steven John says that among Bluetooth headphones, these are the best “in terms of sound quality, comfort, and design.”

$215 at Amazon
Buy
$215 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s too cool for Fitbit

Withings Activité Steel Activity Tracking Watch
Withings Activité Steel Activity Tracking Watch
$129, Amazon

A sleek activity and sleep-monitoring watch that doesn’t look like an activity and sleep-monitoring watch.

$129 at Amazon
Buy
$129 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who drinks beer discreetly

Westmark Beer Resealer
Westmark Beer Resealer
$4, Amazon

Perfect for the dad with a lower tolerance. This little gadget helps him reseal his unfinished beer.

$4 at Amazon
Buy
$4 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who drinks liquor discreetly

Areaware Liquid Body Flask
Areaware Liquid Body Flask
$41, Amazon

A slim flask that has the look of crinkly paper, but is actually made of stainless steel.

$41 at Amazon
Buy
$41 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who drinks liquor … period

Normann Copenhagen Whiskey Glasses, Set of Two
Normann Copenhagen Whiskey Glasses, Set of Two
$83, Amazon

The little ripples on these Bormioli shot glasses make them look like they’re elegantly melting.

$83 at Amazon
Buy
$83 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants to impress his houseguests

Grown Alchemist Hand Wash Sweet Orange, Cedar Wood and Sage
Grown Alchemist Hand Wash Sweet Orange, Cedar Wood and Sage
$34, Amazon

A hand wash with cedarwood, geranium, and sweet-almond oils in handsome, if not entirely legible — the print’s teeny-tiny! — packaging.

$34 at Amazon
Buy
$34 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who rocks bed head unintentionally

R+Co Badlands Dry-Shampoo Paste
R+Co Badlands Dry-Shampoo Paste
$29, Amazon

Your lazy dad will think the culty R+Co invented this styling paste–slash–dry shampoo just for him.

$29 at Amazon
Buy
$29 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who sports a five o’clock shadow 24/7

Philips Norelco Series 5500 Shaver
Philips Norelco Series 5500 Shaver
$70, Amazon

For the perfectly manicured beard, your dad will appreciate this high-precision trimmer that’s one of our favorite electric razors. (See some of our other best-beard-trimmer picks, too.)

$70 at Amazon
Buy
$70 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who keeps his face baby-butt smooth

Fellow Barber Shave Regimen Kit
Fellow Barber Shave Regimen Kit
$49, Amazon

And if he prefers to go clean-shaven, he could do a lot worse than this handsome (and affordable) shaving set.

$49 at Amazon
Buy
$49 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s a clean freak

Forpow UV Toilet Sterilizer
Forpow UV Toilet Sterilizer
$90, Amazon

Yes, it’s a toilet-bowl sterilizer that uses UV light to kill germs. Stick this baby on the underside of the toilet lid, close said lid, and let it get to work.

$90 at Amazon
Buy
$90 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who could stand to de-stress a little

Urpower Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
Urpower Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
$20, Amazon

A minimal aroma diffuser that came recommended by writer Lindsey Weber for its no-frills design and subtle scent.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants a dog without the maintenance

SainSmart Jr. Robot Dog Smart Dog
SainSmart Jr. Robot Dog Smart Dog
$70, Amazon

A remote-controlled robot dog that barks and plays without needing to be walked or fed or cleaned up after.

$70 at Amazon
Buy
$70 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who wants to guest-proof his coffee table

Creative Co-op Hexagon Marble & Wood Coaster Set
Creative Co-op Hexagon Marble & Wood Coaster Set
$13, Amazon

These hexagonal wood-and-marble coasters are very lagom.

$13 at Amazon
Buy
$13 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s over Diptyque

LAFCO New York House and Home Cottage Home Candle
LAFCO New York House and Home Cottage Home Candle
$65, Amazon

This room-size candle will make him think he’s living by the beach.

$65 at Amazon
Buy
$65 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who swears he once had a beer with Bill Murray

The Tao of Bill Murray by Gavin Edwards
The Tao of Bill Murray by Gavin Edwards
$9, Amazon

Maybe he’s in this book! At the very least, he’ll appreciate the collection of the many times the actor mixed and mingled with regular folk.

$9 at Amazon
Buy
$9 at Amazon
Buy

For the dad who’s convinced his office chair will kill him

Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser
Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser
$150, Amazon

Maybe it’s time he made the move to a standing-desk converter like this one that people on Amazon rave about for its quality and affordable price point.

$150 at Amazon
Buy
$150 at Amazon
Buy

43 Last-minute Gifts That Will Arrive by Father’s Day