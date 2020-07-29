The Strategist’s Two-Day (Actually Good) Sale Is Here

Illustration: Joe McKendry

Whether it’s Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, or just a regular Friday, we pride ourselves on our ability to sniff out the best deals from the depths of the internet’s sales bins. But for the first time ever, we’ve done some deal-making of our own. Meet the Strategist’s Two-Day (Actually Good) Sale, which starts today, Wednesday, July 29, and ends Thursday, July 30. We’ve put together over 30 deals, exclusively for readers of the Strategist, on some of our favorite, most stood-behind products. And true to the event’s name, they’ll be available at some of the best prices we’ve ever seen — and in some cases, the best price they’ve ever been. We’re talking up to 50 percent off some rarely on-sale kitchenware, Rio Viera-Newton–approved beauty products, highly giftable gadgets, and lots more.

We’ll be rolling out the deals every hour on the hour over the course of the two-day-event, and we think some of these are too good to last too long, so, as ever, don’t dillydally. (If you want even more deals, you can sign up for our newsletter using the link below: Subscribers will get a couple of deals that won’t appear on the site.)

Our Favorite Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs

Click and Grow The Smart Garden 3 $65 $100 now 35% off $65 If you haven’t gotten into gardening while in quarantine, it’s not too late to start — no matter how little natural light you have at home. This indoor garden kit was voted best for growing herbs by our panel of plant experts, and it has everything you need (LED grow lights, seeds, and soil) to grow basil, thyme, and a bunch of other herbs right on your kitchen counter. It even waters the plants itself, so you can’t mess up. And right now it’s 35 percent off, which should leave you plenty of extra money to stock up on seeds to last you through the fall. $65 at Click & Grow Buy with code: STRAT35

A “Your-Lashes-But-Better” Mascara

Glossier Lash Slick $16 now 13% off $14 Glossier’s Lash Slick is one of the best mascaras on the market for achieving that fluttery, your-lashes-but-better, no mascara-mascara look. It stays put all day without flaking, smudging, or running, even if you tend to rub your quite eyes a lot. If you need more convincing, it’s the mascara that convinced our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton that she actually liked mascara. And it’s 15 percent off, making it the cheapest it’s been so far this year. (You’ll see the discount when you add Lash Slick to your cart, using the link below.) $14 at Glossier Buy

This Best-Selling Back Massager Is the Cheapest It’s Been All Year

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $50 now 20% off $40 If you’re talking about all-time Strategist favorites, it’s hard to beat this Zyllion back massager. It’s appeared on our best-seller list six times, and it has become a pandemic staple in our reader’s shopping carts. Maybe that’s because it’s the best-rated electric back massager on Amazon with over 14,000 reviews. Maybe it’s because it makes sitting in even the most uncomfortable chair a lot more bearable, thanks to the combination of heat and kneading. Or maybe it’s because it’s a cheaper alternative to seeing a massage therapist. All we know is that you, our readers, love it, and today, you can get it for 20 percent off, the cheapest it’s been all year, with code STRATEGIST20. $40 at Amazon Buy with code: STRATEGIST20

The Dutch Oven That’s Never Gone On Sale — Until Now

Great Jones The Dutchess $155 now 15% off $132 Photo: Courtesy of the vendor Two years ago, former Grub Street editor (and occasional Strategist contributor) Sierra Tishgart launched stylish cookware company Great Jones alongside her childhood friend Maddy Moelis. The star of the show was (and continues to be) their Dutchess Dutch oven with its telltale oval shape and soft, matte colorways, including a lapis lazuli-like blue and cheery red version dubbed the “Marinara.” As our own Maxine Builder pointed out, it’s among the best and most expensive of the “Le Creuset” dupes on the market — and it’s never been on sale, so now is likely your only chance to snag “the status Dutch oven for the Instagram era” for 15 percent off with code STRATDEAL15. $132 at Great Jones Buy with code: STRATDEAL15

The ‘Smart Bassinet’ That Lets New Parents Get More Shut-Eye

SNOO Smart Sleeper $1,088 $1,395 now 22% off $1,088 Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine Snoo’s “smart bassinet” was created by pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, the author of The Happiest Baby on the Block, and designed by Yves Behar. And it may be the closest thing to a miracle that new parents can get. It can detect when a newborn cries, and responds by soothing infants back to sleep using movement and white noise. According to Lauren Kay, the deputy editor of the Bump, “It’s really helpful in terms of those first three months when they’re finicky and cranky, giving babies that soothing, cozy nature in a bassinet, but also giving parents some of those sleep tools which can help them navigate those first few months.” Contributor Christina Ladd agrees, writing that her Snoo smart bassinet provided her with something priceless, namely “extra, precious minutes of sleep for myself.” While it doesn’t come cheap, our exclusive deal gets you more than $300 off, with the code STRATDEAL22, making the investment seem even more worth it. $1,088 at Happiest Baby Buy with code: STRATDEAL22

get the strategist newsletter Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts (including newsletter-only deals during our two-day sale). Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.